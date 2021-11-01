ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Builders, an AM Best A rated insurance company, has attracted two additional highly-sought after executives to join its team. Antonio R. Barner (Tony) has assumed the role of chief operating officer and senior vice president of strategy and C. Brent Johnson (Brent) is serving as vice president of reinsurance and specialty business. Builders specializes in commercial insurance products including innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk Insurance delivered through independent agents and managing general agents.
"We are thrilled to have such a high-level of talent joining our company," said Todd Campbell, president and chief executive officer of Builders. "Tony Barner and Brent Johnson are star players in the insurance industry. We are proud to have them on the Builders' team to help us capitalize on growth opportunities."
As chief operating officer and senior vice president of strategy, Barner is leading the development and implementation of an enhanced operating platform, optimizing processes and workflows, as well as creating professional development pathways for associates. Barner will also work closely with the CEO and other company executives to further hone and execute on the corporate strategy. Prior to joining Builders, Barner served as chief business development officer and chief strategy officer for Accredited Surety & Casualty Company, Inc. He also served as executive vice president of Century Insurance Group.
"I am excited about joining Builders' efforts to grow and further optimize organizational performance. It is rare to be provided an opportunity to join such a storied organization with a customer-centric focus and history of sound growth and profitability," said Barner. "I look forward to playing a part in furthering Builders' legacy as an innovator and market leader."
As vice president of reinsurance and specialty business, Johnson is leading Builders' new reinsurance and specialty business lines. The focus of his team is successfully launching specialty program opportunities and the management of ceded reinsurance. Prior to joining Builders, Johnson served as senior vice president, senior underwriter and business development for Accredited Surety & Casualty Company, Inc. His extensive experience also includes serving as senior vice president, chief program officer for Allstar Financial Group.
"Joining Builders to drive specialty and reinsurance efforts is a fantastic opportunity, and I am honored to become a part of the team," said Johnson. "Builders' proprietary platform well positions the specialty division to strategically partner with sophisticated program administrators, carriers, and reinsurers. True leadership at the executive level and experienced professionals coupled with a strong capital position, makes this a great formula for success."
Builders has 160 employees, $1 billion+ in total assets, and $320 million+ in surplus. Builders also issued the 25th consecutive dividend in 2021, bringing cumulative dividends paid since 1997 to more than $53 million. There has been more than $67 million in growth in members' equity over the past two years. Builders' most recent growth and expansion includes new agency locations in Arizona, Michigan, and Indiana. Builders' products are currently offered through more than 350 agency locations in 17 states. For more information, visit http://www.bldrs.com.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Builders delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk Insurance through independent agents. Founded in 1992, the company has evolved into a dynamic, financially strong mutual with a philosophy of deeply supportive partnerships and exceptional expertise.
