LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anytime Mailbox today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Matt Going has joined the Board of Directors at Global Workspace Association (GWA), the premier industry organization for Cowork Business and Operators worldwide. GWA provides business-critical resources that foster entrepreneurs and the wider flexible office and coworking communities.
"The GWA is excited to have Matt Going join the Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term," shared current GWA Board President, William Edmundson. "Going brings his unparalleled global sales, marketing, and operations experience to the exciting new role, as well as a resume that includes over 22 years in senior business leadership positions."
As Anytime Mailbox's CEO and Co-Founder since 2013, Going has overseen the execution and operations of the leading global provider of digital mailbox software. With over 1,170 locations in 26 countries, Anytime Mailbox has revolutionized the management of postal mail on a truly global scale.
Going's appointment to the GWA Board comes as Anytime Mailbox progresses further into the flexible office space. The virtual mailbox software provider already benefits coworking locations with a world-class virtual mailbox offering and support, and as digital adoption accelerates the virtual mailbox service offerings for the flexible office community will expand considerably in 2021 and beyond.
The Global Workspace Association is the connection-based resource for shared space operators, workplace strategists, real estate investors and service providers to stay connected, current and competitive in the flexible office industry. The association provides invaluable resources for enterprises that implement remote, semi-remote, and hybrid working models during the pandemic and beyond. Through its Coworking Council Series, Tuesday Tours, annual GWA Conference, and other initiatives, GWA empowers business leaders and subject-matter experts in the ever-expanding coworking community.
As GWA's latest Board Member, Matt Going joins an impressive team of globally renowned flexible office leaders and industry influencers. The other members of the Board are William Edmundson (President), Jack Richer (President-Elect), Mark Gilbreath (Past President), Jamie Russo (Treasurer), Annie Rinker (Director), Cid Rhomberg (Director), Miro Miroslavov (Director), Flip Howard (Director) and Giovanni Palavicini (Director).
Before Anytime Mailbox, Going served as Senior Business Development Manager for Converge and Senior Business Development Manager for DoveBid, Inc. And most notably for NorthPoint Communications, one of the first broadband providers in the U.S.
About Anytime Mailbox:
Anytime Mailbox is a leading technology company providing turnkey solutions for postal mail virtualization into the cloud. The easy-to-use, app-based platform allows business centers, corporate enterprises, PO box store operators, and other mailroom managers to provide customers with access to their physical mail via a mobile device or a computer. The service offering does not require server hardware or technology staff and enables companies to offer digital mailboxes under its individual and private brand names.
Media Contact
Matt Going / CEO, Anytime Mailbox, +1 (760) 809-4782, matt@anytimemailbox.com
SOURCE Anytime Mailbox