HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aperture Cellars (http://www.aperture-cellars.com), the record setting Sonoma wine label founded by renowned winemaker Jesse Katz, is excited to announce its acquisition of Farrow Ranch in the hills of Alexander Valley. The deal was closed by Aperture Cellars on September 2nd, 2021. Farrow Ranch has since 2012 produced the fruit for Katz's Devil Proof Malbec—with critic Jeb Dunnuck giving the Devil Proof 2018 Farrow Ranch Malbec a record setting 100-points and calling it "the finest Malbec I've ever tasted," and Erin Brooks of Robert Parker's The Wine Advocate labeling the wine "the best example of 100% Malbec I've ever tasted," offering a commensurate 100-point score.
One of the most distinguished vineyard sites in Northern California, Farrow Ranch is a widely-admired legacy property that has been under family ownership, Carol Farrow, for more than three decades. Totaling over seventy-five acres of premium Bordeaux varietals, the blue chip acquisition—long a sought-after source of nuanced, ultra-premium fruit for producers in the broader Sonoma region—brings Aperture's total estate holdings to over 120 acres. Aperture will retain the services of Munselle Vineyard Management, who have been farming the hillside site for the last 7 years. Both renowned viticulture specialist Phil Freese and Jesse Katz will continue working together and focusing attention on the details of farming and cultivation at Farrow Ranch.
"I am thrilled to share the news of this exciting acquisition, which expands Aperture's portfolio considerably and marks an important evolution in the history of our estate," says Jesse Katz. "The first 100-point vineyard in Alexander Valley history, Farrow Ranch is considered a classic source of some of California's finest fruit—simply put, the grapes grown here are some of the best in the world. I've been working with Farrow Ranch fruit since 2010 with my critically acclaimed Devil Proof Malbecs, and I'm excited to officially bring this unique site into Aperture's estate holdings."
Aperture plans to make a single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon from Farrow Ranch's hillside blocks moving forward, expanding the estate's site-specific series of wines with a new expression of Sonoma's terroir. "I've had the great fortune to work with multiple 100 Point Sites throughout my career around the world, and Farrow Ranch is one of the greatest sites I've ever worked with. There is no doubt in my mind that this site has the ability of producing a 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon as well," notes Jesse.
Where the Alexander Valley benchlands reach the Mayacamas coastal range, Farrow Ranch lays claim to complex volcanic soils and a warm, breezy, sun-drenched terroir enjoying an April-through-October growing season. Surrounding steep hillsides help to accentuate frequent diurnal temperature shifts of forty degrees, with the Pacific's marine influence sending cool, restorative moisture in from the coast in the evenings.
About Aperture Cellars: Aperture Cellars (http://www.aperture-cellars.com) champions a range of stunning Bordeaux style wines from the Sonoma Valley. Founded in 2009 by winemaker Jesse Katz, Aperture wines are crafted from unique, cool-climate vineyards in Sonoma's top regions. Aperture controls 210+ acres of vineyards, in addition to their 32 planted acres on the winery site, specifically sourced for their unique terroir and soil composition. Wanting to craft wines on par with the quality and refinement that are so integral to a Bordeaux, Jesse set roots in Sonoma, believing it offers the best of both worlds: new world fruit and old-world elegance.
