SEATTLE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Learning, a recognized leader in digital curriculum and online learning, announced a partnership with Agilix, a leader in learning empowerment solutions for K-12 students, teachers, and families. This partnership leverages the use of Apex Learning Digital Curriculum with the Agilix Buzz learning platform, simplifying the technical ecosystem for students, educators, and IT leaders.
The partnership enables educators to streamline logins and content management as well as grading and reporting capabilities with a single sign-on experience (SSO). Students, teachers, parents, and administrators use the Buzz LMS to access their instruction from anywhere – whether they are learning in a face-to-face, hybrid or virtual model.
"This partnership with Agilix, the makers of the Buzz learning platform, empowers teachers to build learning experiences with Apex Learning curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs," said Chris Porter, CEO, Apex Learning. "We have the opportunity to manage additional resources and gradebooks from within Buzz to personalize the learning experience for students and educators."
"Buzz was designed to equip teachers, administrators, and parents with the right resources to help empower more engaged students," said Curt Allen, CEO, Agilix. "Our partnership with Apex Learning will continue to support our goal to increase learning outcomes for all students."
About Apex Learning
An industry leader in digital curriculum with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students – from struggling to advanced – strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com.
About Agilix
Agilix partners with educational leaders and publishers to deliver branded learning experiences at scale. We deliver those experiences—through a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model in the AWS cloud—to millions of learners in 20+ languages and 200+ countries using our Buzz, Publish Anywhere, and Dawn platforms.
Buzz supports blended, remote, and virtual learning for direct instruction, personalized, project-based, and mastery/competency learning models. With the addition of Publish Anywhere, our content partners can author courses once and distribute them into any LTI-compliant LMS. Dawn is an ecommerce solution enabling coaches and professional development providers to deliver engaging, interactive video instruction and real-time social interactions on mobile devices.
Learn more and contact us at Agilix.com.
