MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APG Cash Management Solutions, a world leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality cash drawers, custom design solutions, and SMARTtill® Technology at the point of sale, announced today that Stephen Bergeron, Vice President Sales and Marketing North America has been appointed as a Cannatech Influencer.
An influencer is a thought-leader who can move markets and is one person who speaks authoritatively with many people. It is earned respect based on reputation and expertise in a professional field. Bergeron is an advocate of the cannabis technology community taking an active role and participating in community groups, events, webinars, and podcasts all over the world.
CannaTech is the only event of its kind with a truly global focus that offers senior industry leaders to come together, drive innovations, form partnerships, and promote knowledge exchange. It showcases leading thinkers and influencers in cannabis.
"I am humbled to be recognized a thought leader in the cannabis technology community," said Stephen Bergeron, APG's vice president sales and marketing North America. "The cannabis industry is undergoing a rapid transformation and is vital to our business due to legislation of cash use and the high volume of cash transactions overall."
APG is positioned to be the industry's source for cash management in the cannabis marketplace. "Cannabis is a cash business," said Bergeron. "U.S. cannabis dispensaries face the singular challenge of having to process most transactions in cash. There is a growing market opportunity for cash management technology and proper management within the marijuana industry. As a cash management solution company, APG is a huge proponent of creating thought leadership and education for the cannabis sector."
The cannabis market is expected to expand steadily over the next decade and is projected to exceed $57 billion in sales worldwide by 2027. Dispensaries need robust cash management systems to run efficiently, especially when integrating new technologies like SMARTtill® Solution Suite.
APG's SMARTtill® Solution is a revolution in cash management, enabling retailers to reduce cash losses, reduce the cost of cash handling, and improve in-store productivity. The company's mission is to harness its unique expertise to strengthen retailer's success and earn the loyalty of valued channel partners through reliable, secure, and world leading innovative POS solutions.
About APG Cash Management
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, APG serves more than 90 countries worldwide. It is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cash management, parts and accessories, and integration systems at the point of sale. Learn more about APG at http://www.apgcashmanagement.com.
