By API Technologies Corp., Microwave Journal

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announced that Dave Sims, Product Manager for Semiconductors and Components, has been selected to participate in Microwave Journal's expert panel, "RF/Microwave Test and Component Solutions for New Space." Mr. Sims helped launch APITech's space initiatives and has participated in more than fifty space programs, including successful interplanetary missions such as Cassini. Joining APITech's Sims on the panel are experts from Teradyne, Analog Devices, Keysight, and Rohde & Schwarz.

"New Space" is attracting significant investment and generating an abundance of new opportunities. Mr. Sims stated that he is "eager to discuss the opportunities and challenges of New Space, and the test and component challenges with the steady rise in LEO and MEO satellite constellations and the growth of mission-critical satellite communications."

Anyone may register to watch and ask questions. The panel will discuss the best device and component solutions for New Space applications that maximize performance and minimize cost/power consumption available from semiconductor companies along with the best test/measurement solutions to verify their performance. They will address the main challenges in these areas along with solutions being introduced to meet industry demands.

Online Panel: RF/Microwave Test and Component Solutions for New Space

May 18, 2021 - 11:00 AM EST

Register Here

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products

Contact: Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

dana.morris@apitech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apitech-highlights-new-space-components-and-testing-solutions-at-industry-panel-301286562.html

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.