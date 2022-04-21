New members will enhance the support of the company's goal of being the nation's leader in roofing and insurance restoration.
PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Roofing (https://appleroofingllc.com/), a roof repair and replacement company with support centers in Plano, TX and Lincoln, NE, today announced three advisory board members who will help guide the company's strategic goal to become the nation's leader in roofing and insurance restoration.
- Steve Grimshaw, Executive Chairman, Caliber Collision
Steve's extensive experience in a parallel industry, collision repair, will be invaluable to Apple. He was the President and CEO at Caliber for 12 years and is currently the Executive Chairman. During his tenure, Caliber Collision grew from $280MM to over $4B and is currently the largest collision repair company in the world.
- Ken Rosen, President, Rosen Consulting Solutions
Ken Rosen has deep experience in the P&C industry focused on P&C claims. Prior to his current role, Ken was the Chief Claims Officer at Allstate and before that USAA. His passion is leading teams and assisting other businesses that provide services to the P&C industry in facilitating an exceptional customer experience while driving an efficient operation.
- Todd Santiago, Chief Revenue Officer, Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
Todd's vast experience leading Vivint Smart Home's fast growth through innovative marketing and sales programs will add significant value to Apple's strategy moving forward. Before joining Vivint, Todd was President and Chief Executive Officer of 2GIG Technologies.
"Apple Roofing is literally where Caliber was when I joined the board," said Steve Grimshaw. "The quality and integrity of the leadership team and sponsor made it an attractive opportunity. The fact the roofing industry is ripe for consolidation by a company such as Apple that can deliver operational consistency and industry-leading customer satisfaction made it a no-brainer to join. I'm very proud to be part of their journey," said Grimshaw.
Speaking from an insurance industry perspective, Ken Rosen said, "Spending over 30 years in the Property and Casualty arena, one blind spot that would show up time and time again was a lack of qualified roofers across the country." On joining the company board of directors, Rosen said, "When Apple Roofing approached me with the consolidated roofing concept, one consistent process for homeowners and insurers across the country, I was hooked. Working with Shawn, the founders, board members and Gauge Capital has been an awesome experience. I'm excited for what the future holds for Apple Roofing."
"I'm proud to join this team of exceptional leaders – board members and executives – in helping to realize Apple's vision and plan to position itself as the nation's premier provider of roof repair, replacement, and roofing claims services," said Todd Santiago. "To say this will represent a sea change in the roofing claims process is an understatement – this is going to be big," Santiago continued.
"Having Steve, Ken and Todd on our board help to position our company for strong organic revenue growth over the next several years," said Apple Roofing's CEO, Shawn Lucht. "Their experience in working with insurance carriers will help us optimize and make the roofing claims experience more seamless for both customers and carriers."
About Apple Roofing (http://www.appleroofingllc.com)
Established in 2011, Apple Roofing currently ranks as one of the largest roof repair and replacement companies in the United States. Recently, Crest Exteriors, LLC merged with Apple under the Apple Roofing brand and now operates with support centers in Plano, TX and Lincoln, NE. Apple Roofing provides roof repair and replacement services to residential and commercial customers through its branch locations in 10 states. The company is focused on providing best-in-class customer service and optimizing policyholder/carrier claims experience.
