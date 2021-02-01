GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biomimetic, a leader in the convergence of polymer and protein membrane technologies, is pleased to announce that appointment of Keith Ortman as Director of Product Management.  

From AB CEO Imran Jaferey: "Keith brings a wealth of domain experience in the food and dairy verticals.  He has strong skills and methodologies for bringing nascent technologies from their conception all the way to product launch.  We are excited for Keith to join our growing team."

Mr. Ortman was previously with Tetra Pak for over 14 years, where he held a variety of application and product management roles with increasing responsibility.

For more information: www.appliedbiomimetic.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-biomimetic-adds-to-its-leadership-team-301218510.html

SOURCE Applied Biomimetic

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.