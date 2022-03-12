TROY, N.Y., March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied BioPhysics Inc. has promoted Ms. Catherine Toniatti to the position of President. In her new role, Catherine will be assuming responsibility from the company cofounder, Dr. Charles Keese, who now becomes the Chief Scientific Officer.

Ms. Toniatti brings to the office an in-depth knowledge of the production and marketing of APB instrumentation. Her new role will include product development, strategic marketing, and staff mentoring. Catherine's 15 years at APB, along with her vision and leadership style, will ensure the company's continued growth well into the future.

Ms. Toniatti received her Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Molecular Biology in 2007 and interned at Albany Medical College before joining Applied BioPhysics.

Applied BioPhysics manufacturers impedance spectroscopy instrumentation used worldwide in tissue culture research both in academia and in pharmaceutical corporations.

Media Contact

Chris Dehnert, Applied BioPhysics, Inc., +1 (518) 880-6860, dehnert@biophysics.com

Wendy Ladouceur, Applied BioPhysics, Inc., 15188806860, ladouceur@biophysics.com

 

SOURCE Applied BioPhysics, Inc.

