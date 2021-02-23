ORION, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the hire of Steven R. Johnstone as Director – Controls Application.
"Steve is an industry professional with a proven track record of leadership in automation and brings added strength to our controls and automation team as we continue to grow," said Chief Operating Officer Craig Salvalaggio. "With AMT's growth in systems integration and controls solutions, Steve will work to provide additional group and project leadership as we grow our presence within new industries. In addition to his business leadership, he will support the sales team with estimating and the execution team with project management. Steve is an industry pro and will work to represent AMT's technical ability and ethics to serve our industry."
Johnstone brings nearly three decades of experience in a wide variety of roles in the industrial automation and control systems industry to his new role at AMT. Johnstone's most recent position was senior electrical engineer at a large packaging products and systems company where he oversaw capital projects and supported plant operations. For 25 years prior to that, Johnstone owned and operated JS Controls, Inc., which specialized in automation and systems integration for the Southeast Michigan region.
Johnstone holds a variety of certifications and training, including Schneider Unity Pro PLC Programming certification and Horner Automation's OCS Training for PLCs / HMIs, as well as being a member of the Sandler Sales Institute's President's Club. To his new role at AMT, Johnstone experience with all major industry brands, including Rockwell Automation, Allen Bradley, Siemens, SquareD, Modicon, Telemecanique, General Electric, Horner, and Unitronics.
About Applied Manufacturing Technologies
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in robot automation engineering, manufacturing systems integration, and turnkey industrial controls globally. More than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience are engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered over 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for over 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whalen, Applied Manufacturing Technologies, (978) 697-2664, gwhalen@AppliedMfg.com
SOURCE Applied Manufacturing Technologies