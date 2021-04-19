TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Recognition and the Sovrin Foundation are proud to announce a strategic partnership to create biometric binding for digital identity credentials and digital wallets.
To advance privacy and security of digital identity credentials for consumers, Sovrin is working with Applied Recognition Corp. to deliver biometric binding for digital credentials. Such binding will be a standard feature of a new digital wallet with extensive interoperability across identity ecosystems that will be made available by Sovrin.
Digital Verifiable Credentials bring trust, privacy, and security to the internet for the benefit of consumers, businesses, and governments. To further strengthen the protection of verifiable credentials, Sovrin is working to introduce a global standard digital wallet that leverages face recognition to enable enhanced wallet security along with the first ever availability of free biometric binding for any digital credentials. Biometric processing can be done inside the wallet, reducing the risk of data leakage that could happen by using cloud-based servers for biometric processing. The Android and iOS wallet app will be downloadable for any person to use for free, anywhere in the world - with support for five languages at launch.
To protect consumers against identity theft, biometric binding offers several advantages:
1. To apply for a credential, a wallet owner can allow a credential issuer to verify their identity using a government issued photo ID combined with face recognition before issuing a credential
2. To reduce the risk of credentials being stolen or spoofed, verifiable credentials can be biometrically bound to the face of the owner, helping to ensure that no one other than the owner can unlock their credentials.
3. Biometrically binding credentials to their owner provides greater assurance to relying parties that the credential comes from the legitimate owner, further protecting consumers against identity theft.
Applied Recognition is at the forefront of biometrics and digital identity innovation focused on providing solutions that protect the privacy, enhance security and require consent of the individual. As society embraces digital wallets and the proliferation of multiple wallets increases, our solution is available to be integrated into any digital wallet to enhance security for the wallet holder.
The Sovrin Foundation works diligently to advance technology and infrastructure supporting its global public identity utility and services that help to deliver the Foundation's vision of "Identity for All". Sovrin's Core Principles include Privacy by Design and Default. It is of paramount importance that Sovrin Infrastructure be designed to support compliance with data protection regulations around the world including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Canadian Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The Sovrin Wallet extends the technology and legal architecture to directly support consumers to protect privacy and security of their wallets and the credentials they hold.
About Applied Recognition
Applied Recognition Corporation is a facial biometrics software company with industry recognized solutions for identity verification and authentication. Customers embed ARC's multi-purpose technology into their existing solutions to enable digital and security transformations in their organizations or their end customers. We are committed to providing biometric solutions that help protect people, their credentials, and their transactions.
For more information, visit http://www.appliedrecognition.com.
About the Sovrin Foundation
The Sovrin Foundation is a non-profit organization established to administer the Sovrin Network, a decentralized global public identity utility enabling self-sovereign identity via the internet. The Foundation is an independent organization responsible for ensuring the Sovrin identity ecosystem is publicly available and globally accessible. To become a Sovrin Member, please visit https://sovrin.org/join-sovrin/.
