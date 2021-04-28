STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHO: April 29 marks a pivotal moment in cancer research when the world's brightest minds come together to discuss how to translate the success of CAR T-cell therapies for blood cancers into successful cell and gene therapies for the most complex and deadly solid tumor cancers. The scientists and companies driving the latest advances in cancer cell and gene therapy will gather online for a virtual Summit hosted by Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, who envision a cancer free future and want to change the C-word from Cancer to Cure. The Summit is open to the public, to medical professionals, scientists and companies interested in cell and gene therapy to fight cancer. To register for the Summit, visit acgtfoundation.org.
Summit 2021 is being held online on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m (ET), and features eight (8) panel discussions with leading researchers developing the next generation cancer cell and gene therapies, biotech companies who are bringing new treatments through the clinic, and investors who are funding this burgeoning pipeline of solid tumor breakthroughs.
The keynote features a conversation with Nobel Laureate James P. Allison, PhD, executive director of the Immunotherapy Platform at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Carl H. June, MD, director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. The conversation will be moderated by Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, founder, Myeloid Therapeutics, Pulitzer-prize winning author of "The Emperor of All Maladies."
WHAT: Barbara Lavery, chief program officer with Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy notes, "It's so rare to have the opportunity to hear from the world's top cancer researchers, biotechs, investors and patients all in the same room. We're excited to have Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy be a catalyst for these important conversations that will help not only other scientists working on new cell and gene therapy approaches, but companies seeking investments to advance their clinical pipelines, and patients and their families looking for potentially life changing therapeutic options in their fight against cancer."
WHEN: THURSDAY, APRIL 29, 2021 (ALL TIMES ARE IN ET)
10 AM: Opening Remarks & Evolving Regulatory and Manufacturing Processes to Match the Speed of Innovation -- Panelists: Asthika Goonewardene, MBA, Amy DuRoss, MBA, Rafael Amado, PhD, André Choulika, PhD, Ke Liu, MD, PhD, Bruce Levine, PhD
11 AM: Innovating Science - from the Lab to the Clinic -- Panelists: Clodagh O'Shea, PhD, Jenna Foger, PhD, Yvonne Chen, PhD, Brian Brown, PhD, Franco Marincola, MD
12 PM: Tackling the Toughest Challenges - Pancreatic Cancer -- Panelists: Joseph Fraietta, PhD, Andrew Rakeman, PhD, Michael T. Lotze, MD, Sidi Chen, PhD, Mark O'Hara, MD
1 PM: Tackling the Toughest Challenges - Glioblastoma -- Panelists: Nduka Amankulor, MD, Crystal Mackall, MD, Noriyuki Kasahara, MD, PhD, Klaus Veitinger, MD, PhD, Samantha Bucktrout, PhD
2 PM: New Approaches to Solid Tumor Breakthroughs -- Panelists: Daniel Getts, PhD, Luke Timmerman, Garry E. Menzel, PhD, MBA, Ken Drazan, MD
3 PM: Patients, Caregivers, Doctors, Advocates, Researchers, you, Me - We All Have Cancer in Common -- Panelists: Gregory C. Simon, Tom Whitehead, Robert Levis, Caroline Corner, PhD, Callum Miller
4 PM: Innovating Finance - Non-Traditional Funding Sources -- Panelists: Ken Schaner, Marc Hurlbert, PhD, Luke Evnin, PhD, Anna Turetsky, PhD, Jay Campbell
5 PM: Keynote: Does Cancer Have a Future? What's Next? Where Will We Be in 2025? -- Panelists: Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, Carl H. June, MD, James P. Allison, PhD
The Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Summit 2021 is VIRTUAL.
WHY: For 20 years, Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy has funded research that is bringing innovative treatment options to people living with deadly cancers – treatments that save lives and offer new hope to all cancer patients. Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy funds researchers who are pioneering the potential of cancer cell and gene therapy – talented visionaries whose scientific advancements are driving the development of groundbreaking treatments for ovarian, prostate, sarcoma, glioblastoma, melanoma and pancreatic cancers. 100% of all public funds raised by Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy directly support research and programs. For more information, visit http://www.acgtfoundation.org, call 203-358-5055, or join the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy community on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube @acgtfoundation.
Members of the media who are interested in attending the event should contact summit@acgtfoundation.org.
