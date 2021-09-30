ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aprio, LLP, a top business advisory and CPA firm, announced RSM's Firm Foundation program will transition to Aprio as a key driver for expanding Aprio's partnership program with independently owned CPA firms nationwide. On December 1, 2021, Aprio will adopt the Firm Foundation model and aggressively expand it as a national alliance focusing on the firm's passion for "what's next."
"Aprio is taking the next step in evolving our partnership program and working with firms across the country to drive their success," said Richard Kopelman, managing partner and CEO of Aprio, LLP. "We are dedicated to sharing breakthrough knowledge, innovation and growth strategies, and leadership best practices across the nation's best, growth-focused firms. We aim to advance the accounting profession in critical areas for our members. Future success for the profession will be driven by talent acquisition and development, new and organic growth, digital transformation, and high-performance cultures."
In 2017 Aprio created a partner program to help CPA firms proactively grow their businesses and comprehensively service their clients by offering specialty services including R&D, business valuation, international tax, blockchain, cybersecurity, as well as private equity services. Aprio's current partners will have the opportunity to be part of Aprio's new alliance, focused on exponential national growth, connections, and referrals.
"We will continue to build on our current successful strategy, and offer small- to mid-size CPA firms the vital resources needed to scale. Our focus will be on firms with annual revenues of $1 million to $20 million, the heartbeat of America's accounting profession," said Kopelman.
Through connection, collaboration, coaching, continuing education, leadership development, dedicated peer groups, and unlimited access to technical experts for complex tax matters, Aprio intends to grow its current national network reach threefold in the next few years. "We know the Aprio model works," said Kopelman. "The time is right to apply it very broadly by making it accessible to other firms nationwide."
For more information about Aprio and its expanding partnership program, contact John Bly, South Atlantic Regional Managing Partner and Partnership Executive at john.bly@aprio.com.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com or connect with Aprio on Linkedin.
About RSM US LLP
RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Jordan Haywood, Aprio, 7703533180, jordan.haywood@aprio.com
SOURCE Aprio