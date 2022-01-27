ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that the firm has promoted six people to partner and seven to director, effective January 1, 2022.
The new partner and director group includes professionals across Aprio practices, specialty services and segments including Manufacturing, Technology, Real Estate & Construction, ESG and International services. The newly-promoted team participated in Aprio's Sponsor Program which recognizes and prepares future firm leaders, as well as other leadership development programs such as the Emerging Leaders Academy and the Rainkmaker Development Program.
Aprio's newest professionals admitted to the partner group are:
-- Bill Dupee, Private Equity, Transaction Advisory Services
-- David Zafft, Private Equity, Transaction Advisory Services
-- Jed Rogers, International Special Operations, Tax Services
-- Rob Stroud, Private Client, Tax Services
-- Alison Sellers, Operations, Assurance Services
-- David Siegel, Technology, Blockchain and ESG, Assurance Services
The Aprio professionals named director are:
-- Kevin Loiselle, Technology, Tax Services
-- Steven Sprinkle, Private Client, Tax Practice
-- Yuki Uchiyama, Manufacturing, International, Technology, Tax Services
-- Natalia Chopova, Manufacturing, International, Technology, Assurance Services
-- Stacy Cooper, Affordable Housing, Assurance Services
-- Shan Lo, Operations, Assurance Services
-- Kelley Newton, Operations, Assurance Services
"We are extremely proud of the 13 leaders promoted this year. Each represents Aprio's 31 Fundamentals and consistently delivers exceptional client and team member experiences," said Richard Kopelman, Managing Partner & CEO at Aprio. "At Aprio, we strive to provide abundant growth opportunities – career paths that lead team members to inspired and passionate work where they are able to create meaningful impact."
To learn more about Aprio, visit aprio.is/whatsnext.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.
