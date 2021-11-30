NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that Brian DeSimone has joined the top 50 firm as an Audit Partner in Aprio's New York City office.
DeSimone joins Aprio's audit practice from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with more than 13 years of experience, specializing in performing financial reporting and business advisory services for clients in the northeast across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail and logistics.
"We are honored to welcome Brian to our growing team in New York as we continue to build on the strong momentum of growing our service offerings and client base in the northeast market," said Adam Venokur, Northeast Regional Managing Partner at Aprio. "Alongside the team in New York, Brian will add invaluable insight in moving Aprio and its clients' businesses forward."
As Audit Partner, DeSimone will lead Aprio's New York audit practice, formerly Tarlow & Co. CPAs and Advisors, ensuring clients are mitigating risk and compliant with financial reporting audit requirements and exposures. "I'm excited to join Aprio as an Audit Partner and to continue accelerating Aprio's foothold in a key market like New York," said DeSimone. "As part of Aprio, I look forward to supporting and servicing a growing client base, especially now as many clients continue to feel the impact of these unprecedented times in their businesses."
For more information about Aprio's Audit Practice, https://www.aprio.com/services/financial-assurance/.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 750 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.
