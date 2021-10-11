LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), the global leader in Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas Nevada, the Next Generation of comprehensive solutions for professional jet pilots to overcome Loss of Control In-fight (LOC-I).
"The industry has correctly embraced integrated Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) solutions as specified by ICAO to include academic, on-aircraft aerobatic, and advanced simulation training," said APS CEO Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "APS has robust industry-leading solutions at every stage of integration, including type-specific air carrier train-the-trainer programs on all models of Boeing and Airbus. The integration of Virtual Reality UPRT is yet another layer of mitigation, transfer of skill facilitation, and real-world applicability of training in just a few days, all at our new headquarters facility".
Participating professional jet pilots in APS multi-day programs now have unprecedented and unparalleled options to fully mitigate their #1 fatal threat faced every flying day, Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I). LOC-I fatalities should not be happening, certainly not as the leading cause of fatalities, given modern solutions that are immediately available.
ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS
Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS) directly trains and licenses industry-leading providers to provide thousands of professional pilots and instructors with comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) skill development each year. APS UPRT programs include integrated Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) solutions via industry-leading computer-based, virtual, on-aircraft (jet, turboprop, and piston), and advanced simulator UPRT. All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aids - Revisions 2 and 3, FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 120-109A Stall Prevention and Recovery Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of UPRT, FAA AC 120-111 Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the APS-pioneered Every Pilot In Control Solution Standard™ (EPIC-S2™) for effective UPRT. Headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, with additional training locations in the USA and Europe, APS provides immediate, turnkey global access to comprehensive UPRT solutions. apstraining.com
