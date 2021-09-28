MESA, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), a leader in Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), is hosting the 2021 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, starting at 11:00 EDT via LinkedIn Live. Interested pilots can join the event at apstraining.com/2021uprtsummit
At over 3,000 attendees already registered, this is an important international event for professional pilots, flight department managers, safety officers, regulatory agency representatives, and flight operations leaders across the aviation industry. The full Agenda for the 2021 UPRT Safety Summit, along with speaker biographies and presentation descriptions are available online at apstraining.com/2021-uprt-safety-summit-li/ - with an overview as follows:
- NTSB Opening Remarks
- Safety Auditors' Role Concerning UPRT to Address LOC-I
- LOC-I Bow Tie: Unraveling the Risk of Loss of Control In-flight
- Role of Virtual Reality in UPRT
- Human Factors Aspects of UPRT: The Data
- Integrating Simulators into UPRT-Practical Demonstrations of Aerodynamic Principles
- Critical Features in Corporate Flight Department UPRT
- Task to Tool Approach for UPRT - Don't wait for Perfect when you can use Good Enough
- Essential Stages of Airline UPRT Instructor Training
- Open UPRT Solutions and Q&A Discussion with Attending Experts
"UPRT activities are growing rapidly, yet largely without quality and effectiveness oversight. This is despite modern resources such as the ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training available to shape the opportunity for a paradigm shift in solutions to Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), aviation's #1 fatal threat," said APS CEO Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "The 2021 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide is a free event with an impressive line-up of internationally recognized experts on UPRT. Each presenter is dedicated to air safety and committed to sharing their expert insights graciously. What an honor and privilege it is for APS to facilitate this important safety event."
ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)
At APS, We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely. Our proven Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) system—delivered by elitely trained and qualified UPRT instructors—overcomes the #1 fatal threat of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) and has saved 100s of lives. In our world class facilities dedicated to optimizing the learning experience, APS provides transformational training customized to the needs of professional pilots. Perfected over 25 years, our transferable solutions for every fixed wing pilot maximize skills and competence to bring everyone home safely on every flight. Headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, with additional training locations in the USA and Europe, APS provides immediate, turnkey global access to comprehensive UPRT solutions. apstraining.com
