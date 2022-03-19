LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APSHO, now 2,600 members strong, is the only society dedicated to an interdisciplinary team approach to cancer treatment. The society's mission is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.
Levine Cancer Institute is the southeast region's top-rated cancer program and the only program in the nation to be Planetree-certified for compassionate, patient-centered care. With a team of 200+ leading cancer doctors and more than 25 cancer care locations, Levine Cancer Institute provides access to top-ranked physician expertise, groundbreaking clinical trials, and the latest cancer treatments across the Carolinas.
"Institutional membership demonstrates the highest commitment of a health-care institution to both patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them," commented Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®, APSHO's Executive Director. "The interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care is the best hope for improved patient outcomes. We are delighted that Levine is working with APSHO to provide critical clinical information and professional education to their advanced practitioners."
Camille Valente, DNP, FNP-BC, Director of Advanced Practice at the Levine Cancer Institute and Co-Director of Hematology/Oncology APP Fellowship, stated, "Levine Cancer Institute is dedicated to providing professional growth opportunities and educational resources to our advanced practice providers (APPs). We are excited to extend new learning material as well as enhance connections and collaborative efforts with similar APPs across the country through APSHO."
Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost savings that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking and the science of oncology is expanding. The society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The official journal of APSHO, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology, is a peer-reviewed, indexed publication that provides information on clinically relevant, evidence-based practice.
Learn more about APSHO and institutional membership at APSHO.org.
- About APSHO
The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.
