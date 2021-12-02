MESA, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has announced the opening of its newest worldwide location. Located on Raritan Road near Central Avenue in the Clark Commons shopping center near Whole Foods (less than a mile from Exit 135 on the Parkway), Aqua-Tots Clark officially opened their doors on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
The brand-new 7,500 square foot Clark swim school is the first Aqua-Tots location in New Jersey as well as first for brothers and experienced franchise owners, Howie and Pete Berman. Aqua-Tots Clark is ready to serve the families in Clark, Westfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford and surrounding communities.
"Water safety is an essential life skill every child deserves to learn and offers a level of peace of mind that all parents should experience," said Howie Berman. "We're proud and excited to bring the first year-round Aqua-Tots facility to the families and children of New Jersey."
According to the National Institutes of Health, "Participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old."
"Drowning impacts too many families," said Berman. "It's the leading cause of death for children under the age of four. As a community of young, growing families who visit the shore, beaches and pools often, we want to offer a lifetime of water safety skills, and those skills are learned through swim lessons."
Aqua-Tots Clark is open Monday through Saturday and encourages families to enroll now as classes are filling up quickly. Swim lesson programs include small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons as well as the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.), which tailors lessons to each child's special needs and abilities. The Aqua-Tots Swim Journey is comprised of eight levels of comprehensive curriculum that is tried, true and trusted all over the world. Each level is designed to build upon the next, taking children on a journey toward becoming a safe and confident swimmer for life.
Aqua-Tots Clark is now hiring swim instructors, and all training is provided; those interested can apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment. To learn more or to register for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/clark or call (908) 460-8687.
About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise that is continuing to grow with 90 locations in development, Aqua-Tots' hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water. The company uses tried and true curriculum, more than 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach four million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit aqua-tots.com or follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.
