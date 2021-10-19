ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they will be returning as a Gold level sponsor at the 2021 International Maintenance Conference. In addition to a larger presence than years past, they will host an Experience Lab featuring six sessions with hands-on demonstrations. These sessions will highlight IoT and AR solutions that enhance current maintenance practices by optimizing data collection and enabling better knowledge transfer within organizations.
"Over the last two years we have seen a significant shift toward 'digital transformation' as most asset intensive organizations have had to adapt to new challenges and change the way they operate," commented Maddy Hawkins, Director of IoT and AR Sales. "Expanding our involvement at IMC to include a technology Experience Lab is a really exciting opportunity for us to support this journey and bring innovative IIoT & AR solutions that address real problems to the hands of the attendees. Great things happen when people connect for the sole purpose of sharing knowledge, best practices and new ideas - and ReliabilityWeb has done an incredible job of demonstrating their ability to host a safe and successful IMC."
Hosted by Reliabilityweb.com, the International Maintenance Conference is a four-day event in Marco Island, FL this December that offers educational sessions for advancing reliability and asset management strategy.
The Aquitas team will come prepared to showcase their Connected Maintenance portfolio in the Experience Lab and at their booth. They'll be joined by technical and functional resources on-site to answer questions and engage with attendees.
About Aquitas Solutions
Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.
The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.
Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).
