ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they will be returning as a Gold level sponsor at the 2021 International Maintenance Conference. In addition to a larger presence than years past, they will host an Experience Lab featuring six sessions with hands-on demonstrations. These sessions will highlight IoT and AR solutions that enhance current maintenance practices by optimizing data collection and enabling better knowledge transfer within organizations.

"Over the last two years we have seen a significant shift toward 'digital transformation' as most asset intensive organizations have had to adapt to new challenges and change the way they operate," commented Maddy Hawkins, Director of IoT and AR Sales. "Expanding our involvement at IMC to include a technology Experience Lab is a really exciting opportunity for us to support this journey and bring innovative IIoT & AR solutions that address real problems to the hands of the attendees. Great things happen when people connect for the sole purpose of sharing knowledge, best practices and new ideas - and ReliabilityWeb has done an incredible job of demonstrating their ability to host a safe and successful IMC."

Hosted by Reliabilityweb.com, the International Maintenance Conference is a four-day event in Marco Island, FL this December that offers educational sessions for advancing reliability and asset management strategy.

The Aquitas team will come prepared to showcase their Connected Maintenance portfolio in the Experience Lab and at their booth. They'll be joined by technical and functional resources on-site to answer questions and engage with attendees.

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas' leadership team and management consultants have industry leading enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology helping clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.

Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

http://www.aquitas-solutions.com/

Media Contact

Rachel Freeman, Aquitas Solutions, 7049957495, rfreeman@aquitas-solutions.com

 

SOURCE Aquitas Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.