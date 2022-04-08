Arbe Robotics Logo

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in-person at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

 

 

Presentation/Webcast details are as follows:

Date: April 12, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/autosummit2022/id2gCe97.cfm

The archived presentation can be accessed from Arbe's Investor Relations website, please visit Arbe's IR calendar.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for Level 2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

