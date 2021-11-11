LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Dinger, a committed conservationist and successful entrepreneur, is joining the Arbor Day Foundation as president of its new carbon market venture: Arbor Day Carbon.
Arbor Day Carbon is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Arbor Day Foundation.
Arbor Day Carbon was created to accelerate the revitalization of forest ecosystems through nature-based solutions, specifically trees and forests, by growing carbon market demand. Dinger will work with investors to help drive the creation of quality carbon credits to meet current market demand; support developers and landowners to maximize the impact of their carbon projects; and partner with companies who seek to incorporate verified forestry carbon credits into their sustainability programs.
"Carbon markets are very popular right now for corporations looking to voluntarily reduce their carbon footprint," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We see this increased activity as a monumental opportunity to capture that interest and replant, restore, and revitalize forests around the world on an exponential scale. Eric is an entrepreneur at heart with a start-up mindset, which is precisely what we need for this new undertaking at the Arbor Day Foundation."
Before coming to the Arbor Day Foundation, Dinger was the co-founder of Powderhook, a tech company that would connect conservationists to help share information and education for outdoor recreation activities. Powderhook was acquired by Sovereign Sportsman Solutions as part of a conservation technology roll-up strategy in 2019.
"My life's work has been about growing outdoor recreation and funding for conservation. Carbon credits will likely be the largest funding source for conservation work for generations to come," Dinger said. "To be able to join the world's best-known tree-planting organization to lead this venture is an exciting honor. With the respect of the Arbor Day Foundation brand behind our efforts, Arbor Day Carbon can differentiate our carbon products and programs, and ultimately maximize our impact."
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.
As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
