FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million compared to second quarter 2020 revenue of $627.4 million.  ArcBest's second quarter 2021 operating income was $74.3 million and net income was $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $20.4 million and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $74.8 million in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $25.1 million.  On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $17.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

"We're very pleased to report record results for the second consecutive quarter," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strong results for the first half of 2021 reflect our tireless execution in a period of extremely tight capacity and high demand. We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we're seeing our approach pay off as we work alongside shippers and capacity providers to solve their complex challenges."

Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $652.8 million compared to $460.1 million, a per-day increase of 41.9 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 22.7 percent, with double-digit percentage increases in both LTL-rated tonnage and TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 13.5 percent including a 13.7 percent increase in LTL-rated shipments per day and an increase of 10.8 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 15.4 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits.
  • Operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $21.0 million and an operating ratio of 95.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $25.8 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent.

ArcBest's Asset-Based business continued to benefit from increasing customer demand and a solid pricing environment that contributed to record-setting revenue and profits.  This quarter's results compared favorably to the second quarter of 2020 which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Considering the strength of business from core customers, along with unseasonable demand for household goods moving services which was earlier in the year than normal, Asset-Based shipment mix was managed for customer service levels, while optimizing revenue.  In response to the need for increased use of local and linehaul purchased transportation to supplement the Asset-Based network and meet customers' needs, second quarter hiring initiatives were successful and should produce future benefits. 

Asset-Light

Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $330.3 million compared to $197.9 million, a per-day increase of 66.9 percent.
  • Operating income of $16.3 million compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $2.1 million. Operating income includes a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. Non-GAAP operating income, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables, excludes the gain on the sale of the moving services subsidiary and totaled $9.3 million in second quarter 2021.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $19.0 million compared to the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

Solid customer demand and higher market rates resulting from continued tightness in available truckload capacity translated into strong second quarter revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. The increased need for expedite service and managed logistics solutions, along with new account growth, contributed to higher shipment levels and profitability.  The operating income improvement reflects higher revenue, partially offset by investments in technology and personnel associated with shipment growth. ArcBest continued to benefit from strong relationships with carrier partners to meet customers' needs in a tight market. 

An increase in revenue per event combined with an increase in total events contributed to total revenue and profitability growth for FleetNet.

Closing Comments

"We are experiencing a strong start to 2021 and I'm proud of the work our leaders and employees are doing on behalf of our customers as their businesses normalize," McReynolds said. "Providing assured capacity is a shared mindset of employees across our organization."

NOTE

 ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 second quarter results.  The call will be today, Monday, August 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 926-9871. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21995988. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through September 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs.  We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.  At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

 

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 







June 30



June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except share and per share data)



REVENUES



$

948,973



$

627,370



$

1,778,186



$

1,328,769































OPERATING EXPENSES





874,674





606,945





1,671,696





1,300,525































OPERATING INCOME





74,299





20,425





106,490





28,244































OTHER INCOME (COSTS)



























Interest and dividend income





322





991





714





2,366



Interest and other related financing costs





(2,274)





(3,378)





(4,702)





(6,325)



Other, net





1,111





2,696





2,303





(1,166)









(841)





309





(1,685)





(5,125)































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





73,458





20,734





104,805





23,119































INCOME TAX PROVISION





12,477





4,854





20,463





5,337































NET INCOME



$

60,981



$

15,880



$

84,342



$

17,782































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE



























Basic



$

2.38



$

0.62



$

3.30



$

0.70



Diluted



$

2.27



$

0.61



$

3.13



$

0.68































AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING



























Basic





25,586,353





25,463,559





25,522,453





25,468,624



Diluted





26,910,796





26,217,957





26,926,133





26,252,486































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE



$

0.08



$

0.08



$

0.16



$

0.16



 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















June 30



December 31







2021



2020







(Unaudited)



Note







($ thousands, except share data)



ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents



$

362,619



$

303,954



Short-term investments





59,967





65,408



Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $7,396; 2020 - $7,851)





360,498





320,870



Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $667; 2020 - $660)





13,284





14,343



Prepaid expenses





36,355





37,774



Prepaid and refundable income taxes





5,871





11,397



Other





4,937





4,422



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





843,531





758,168



















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT















Land and structures





345,829





342,178



Revenue equipment





933,264





916,760



Service, office, and other equipment





239,462





233,810



Software





170,528





163,193



Leasehold improvements





15,835





15,156









1,704,918





1,671,097



Less allowances for depreciation and amortization





1,038,974





992,407









665,944





678,690



















GOODWILL





86,368





88,320



INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET





53,084





54,981



OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS





109,860





115,195



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





6,419





6,158



OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS





76,267





77,496







$

1,841,473



$

1,779,008



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable



$

204,124



$

170,898



Income taxes payable





7,357





316



Accrued expenses





260,185





246,746



Current portion of long-term debt





66,644





67,105



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





21,950





21,482



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





560,260





506,547



















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion





171,075





217,119



OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion





92,811





97,839



POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion





18,514





18,555



OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





35,722





37,948



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





64,957





72,407



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

      issued 2021: 29,317,699 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares





293





290



Additional paid-in capital





338,263





342,354



Retained earnings





676,179





595,932



   Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares





(119,273)





(111,173)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





2,672





1,190



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





898,134





828,593







$

1,841,473



$

1,779,008





ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















Six Months Ended 







June 30







2021



2020







Unaudited







($ thousands)



 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income



$

84,342



$

17,782



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





58,709





56,140



Amortization of intangibles





1,927





1,959



Pension settlement expense









89



Share-based compensation expense





5,678





5,071



Provision for losses on accounts receivable





(334)





999



Change in deferred income taxes





(7,612)





(5,170)



Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination





(8,408)





(3,581)



Gain on sale of subsidiaries





(6,923)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Receivables





(37,745)





9,626



Prepaid expenses





1,419





1,444



Other assets





25





4,358



Income taxes





12,275





8,413



Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net





761





(230)



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities





41,786





(14,833)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





145,900





82,067



















 INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings





(25,395)





(16,209)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





10,864





7,670



Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries





9,013







Purchases of short-term investments





(43,690)





(97,493)



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments





49,165





46,725



Capitalization of internally developed software





(9,477)





(6,495)



NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(9,520)





(65,802)



















 FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Borrowings under credit facilities









180,000



Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program









45,000



Payments on long-term debt





(54,643)





(29,185)



Net change in book overdrafts





(922)





615



Deferred financing costs





(189)







Payment of common stock dividends





(4,095)





(4,082)



Purchases of treasury stock





(8,100)





(3,162)



Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation





(9,766)





(1,070)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(77,715)





188,116



















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





58,665





204,381



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





303,954





201,909



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$

362,619



$

406,290



















 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Equipment financed



$

8,138



$

13,566



Accruals for equipment received



$

5,984



$

857



Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets



$

6,051



$

23,727



 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS























































Three Months Ended 





Six Months Ended 







June 30





June 30







2021





2020





2021





2020







Unaudited







($ thousands, except percentages)



REVENUES

















































Asset-Based



$

652,832









$

460,070









$

1,209,124









$

975,783

























































ArcBest





270,748











151,467











523,084











316,242







FleetNet





59,547











46,440











118,710











98,879







Total Asset-Light





330,295











197,907











641,794











415,121

























































Other and eliminations





(34,154)











(30,607)











(72,732)











(62,135)







Total consolidated revenues



$

948,973









$

627,370









$

1,778,186









$

1,328,769

























































OPERATING EXPENSES

















































Asset-Based

















































Salaries, wages, and benefits



$

302,370



46.3

%



$

248,995



54.1

%



$

588,064



48.6

%



$

532,833



54.6

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses





64,689



9.9







45,675



9.9







125,530



10.4







106,900



11.0



Operating taxes and licenses





12,303



1.9







11,629



2.5







24,551



2.0







24,423



2.5



Insurance





9,454



1.4







8,247



1.8







18,393



1.5







16,071



1.6



Communications and utilities





4,663



0.7







4,342



1.0







9,633



0.8







9,053



0.9



Depreciation and amortization





23,308



3.6







23,327



5.1







46,792



3.9







46,597



4.8



Rents and purchased transportation





95,082



14.6







46,152



10.0







170,670



14.1







101,922



10.4



Shared services





69,372



10.6







45,605



9.9







125,238



10.4







94,490



9.7



Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)





71









(1,175)



(0.2)







(8,624)



(0.7)







(3,339)



(0.3)



Innovative technology costs(2)





7,532



1.2







4,789



1.0







14,400



1.2







9,322



1.0



Other





77









1,448



0.3







511









3,235



0.3



Total Asset-Based





588,921



90.2

%





439,034



95.4

%





1,115,158



92.2

%





941,507



96.5

%



















































ArcBest

















































Purchased transportation





226,603



83.7

%





125,090



82.6

%





437,598



83.6

%





262,272



82.9

%

Supplies and expenses





2,476



0.9







1,989



1.3







5,044



1.0







4,269



1.3



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,366



0.9







2,449



1.6







4,752



0.9







4,919



1.6



Shared services





29,078



10.7







18,840



12.4







55,150



10.5







40,567



12.8



Gain on sale of subsidiaries(4)





(6,923)



(2.6)















(6,923)



(1.3)











Other





2,021



0.8







1,796



1.2







4,071



0.8







4,321



1.4









255,621



94.4

%





150,164



99.1

%





499,692



95.5

%





316,348



100.0

%

FleetNet





58,409



98.1

%





45,658



98.3

%





116,549



98.2

%





97,057



98.2

%

Total Asset-Light





314,030











195,822











616,241











413,405

























































Other and eliminations(5)





(28,277)











(27,911)











(59,703)











(54,387)







Total consolidated operating expenses



$

874,674



92.2

%



$

606,945



96.7

%



$

1,671,696



94.0

%



$

1,300,525



97.9

%



















































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

















































Asset-Based



$

63,911









$

21,036









$

93,966









$

34,276

























































ArcBest





15,127











1,303











23,392











(106)







FleetNet





1,138











782











2,161











1,822







Total Asset-Light





16,265











2,085











25,553











1,716

























































Other and eliminations(5)





(5,877)











(2,696)











(13,029)











(7,748)







Total consolidated operating income



$

74,299









$

20,425









$

106,490









$

28,244















1) 

The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.

2) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

3) 

Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.

4) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

5) 

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

































Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 





June 30





June 30







2021



2020





2021





2020



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except per share data)



Operating Income



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

74,299



$

20,425



$

106,490



$

28,244



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





7,432





4,699





14,342





9,299



Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)





(6,923)









(6,923)







Non-GAAP amounts



$

74,808



$

25,124



$

113,909



$

37,543































Net Income



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

60,981



$

15,880



$

84,342



$

17,782



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing

costs)(1)





5,642





3,637





10,903





7,207



Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)





(5,437)









(5,437)







Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)

















66



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(1,248)





(2,560)





(2,514)





1,245



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)





(6,796)





659





(6,931)





679



Non-GAAP amounts



$

53,142



$

17,616



$

80,363



$

26,979































Diluted Earnings Per Share



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

2.27



$

0.61



$

3.13



$

0.68



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)





0.21





0.14





0.40





0.27



Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)





(0.20)









(0.20)







Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)



















Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(0.05)





(0.10)





(0.09)





0.05



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)





(0.25)





0.03





(0.26)





0.03



Non-GAAP amounts(5)



$

1.97



$

0.67



$

2.98



$

1.03











1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

3) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

4) 

The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

5) 

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

























































Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 







June 30



June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020



Segment Operating Income Reconciliations



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except percentages)



Asset-Based Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

63,911



90.2

%



$

21,036



95.4

%



$

93,966



92.2

%



$

34,276



96.5

%



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





7,532



(1.2)







4,789



(1.0)







14,400



(1.2)







9,322



(1.0)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

71,443



89.0

%



$

25,825



94.4

%



$

108,366



91.0

%



$

43,598



95.5

%















Asset-Light























ArcBest Segment











Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

15,127



94.4

%



$

1,303



99.1

%



$

23,392



95.5

%



$

(106)



100.0

%



Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)





(6,923)



2.6















(6,923)



1.3













Non-GAAP amounts



$

8,204



97.0

%



$

1,303



99.1

%



$

16,469



96.8

%



$

(106)



100.0

%















FleetNet Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

1,138



98.1

%



$

782



98.3

%



$

2,161



98.2

%



$

1,822



98.2

%















Total Asset-Light











Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

16,265



95.1

%



$

2,085



98.9

%



$

25,553



96.0

%



$

1,716



99.6

%



Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)





(6,923)



2.1















(6,923)



1.1













Non-GAAP amounts



$

9,342



97.2

%



$

2,085



98.9

%



$

18,630



97.1

%



$

1,716



99.6

%















Other and Eliminations











Operating Loss ($)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

(5,877)









$

(2,696)









$

(13,029)









$

(7,748)









Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





(100)











(90)











(58)











(23)









Non-GAAP amounts



$

(5,977)









$

(2,786)









$

(13,087)









$

(7,771)

















1)

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued







































Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation





























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated











































































(Unaudited)





































($ thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021











Other



Income



Income

















Operating



Income



Before Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

74,299



$

(841)



$

73,458



$

12,477



$

60,981



17.0

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





7,432





166





7,598





1,956





5,642



25.7



Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)





(6,923)









(6,923)





(1,486)





(5,437)



(21.5)



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value









(1,248)





(1,248)









(1,248)





Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)

















6,796





(6,796)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

74,808



$

(1,923)



$

72,885



$

19,743



$

53,142



27.1

%











































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

106,490



$

(1,685)



$

104,805



$

20,463



$

84,342



19.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





14,342





340





14,682





3,779





10,903



25.7



Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)





(6,923)









(6,923)





(1,486)





(5,437)



(21.5)



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value









(2,514)





(2,514)









(2,514)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)

















6,931





(6,931)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

113,909



$

(3,859)



$

110,050



$

29,687



$

80,363



27.0

%











































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020









Other



Income



















Operating



Income



Before Income



Income



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Tax Provision



Income



Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

20,425



$

309



$

20,734



$

4,854



$

15,880



23.4

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





4,699





199





4,898





1,261





3,637



25.7



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value









(2,560)





(2,560)









(2,560)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)

















(659)





659





Non-GAAP amounts



$

25,124



$

(2,052)



$

23,072



$

5,456



$

17,616



23.6

%











































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

28,244



$

(5,125)



$

23,119



$

5,337



$

17,782



23.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





9,299





406





9,705





2,498





7,207



25.7



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (4)









89





89





23





66



25.8



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value









1,245





1,245









1,245





Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)

















(679)





679





Non-GAAP amounts



$

37,543



$

(3,385)



$

34,158



$

7,179



$

26,979



21.0

%









1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

3) 

The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30,  2021 and 2020.

4) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

5) 

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

































Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 





June 30





June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



($ thousands)









Net Income



$

60,981



$

15,880



$

84,342



$

17,782



Interest and other related financing costs





2,274





3,378





4,702





6,325



Income tax provision





12,477





4,854





20,463





5,337



Depreciation and amortization





30,282





29,086





60,636





58,099



Amortization of share-based compensation





3,324





2,890





5,678





5,071



Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension

settlement expense(1)





(134)





(148)





(269)





(204)



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



$

109,204



$

55,940



$

175,552



$

92,410











1) 

The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

 

































Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 







June 30



June 30







2021



2020



2021



2020



Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited)







($ thousands)













ArcBest



























Operating Income (Loss)



$

15,127



$

1,303



$

23,392



$

(106)



Depreciation and amortization(2)





2,366





2,449





4,752





4,919



Adjusted EBITDA



$

17,493



$

3,752



$

28,144



$

4,813













FleetNet









Operating Income



$

1,138



$

782



$

2,161



$

1,822



Depreciation and amortization(2)





413





402





828





793



Adjusted EBITDA



$

1,551



$

1,184



$

2,989



$

2,615













Total Asset-Light



























Operating Income



$

16,265



$

2,085



$

25,553



$

1,716



Depreciation and amortization(2)





2,779





2,851





5,580





5,712



Adjusted EBITDA



$

19,044



$

4,936



$

31,133



$

7,428











2) 

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS

















Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended 







June 30



June 30







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change







(Unaudited)



















Asset-Based







































































Workdays





63.5





63.5









126.5





127.5











































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT



$

38.87



$

33.69



15.4%



$

37.54



$

33.41



12.4%







































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment



$

528.33



$

423.39



24.8%



$

495.76



$

425.73



16.4%







































Shipments





1,251,791





1,103,106



13.5%





2,467,207





2,306,522



7.0%







































Shipments / Day





19,713





17,372



13.5%





19,504





18,090



7.8%







































Tonnage (Tons)





850,817





693,192



22.7%





1,629,232





1,469,660



10.9%







































Tons / Day





13,399





10,916



22.7%





12,879





11,527



11.7%







































Pounds / Shipment





1,359





1,257



8.1%





1,321





1,274



3.7%







































Average Length of Haul (Miles)





1,107





1,084



2.1%





1,099





1,062



3.5%















































1)

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.

 



















Year Over Year % Change





Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021





(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)



























Revenue / Shipment





32.9%





29.5%















Shipments / Day





39.0%





30.4%









2)

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

 

