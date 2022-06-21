Acquisition is an ideal fit for ARCH Cutting Tools as their technical capabilities are highly complementary to our leading national customs and specials business, and further expands our presence in the highly technical Aerospace and Defense industries.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Holdings LLC Company (ARCH), today announces the acquisition of New York State Tool ("NYST"). The company specializes in custom made solid round carbide tools, catering to metals and applications in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as other industrial manufacturing markets. The new acquisition will join ARCH Cutting Tools, further solidifying ARCH as an industry leader in precision custom tooling.
"I am proud to welcome the team at New York State Tool to ARCH Cutting Tools! Like the entrepreneurial culture within ARCH Cutting Tools, NYST offers a proven innovative design prowess with the agility, speed and customer service expected in today's demanding market," said Jeff Cederstrom, Divisional President of ARCH Cutting Tools. "NYST offers highly engineered, application specific custom cutting tools designed to perform with the most difficult materials, including Inconel, hardened steels, wear-resistant alloys and titanium alloys. Matt Wilsey has assembled a great team, and we look forward to building on NYST's longstanding customer relationships with additional custom design capabilities."
Matt Wilsey, Owner of New York State Tool, comments, "I had always hoped the day would come that I could team up with a group that has the same view on business and the same value I place on my employees, and ARCH is a perfect match. Being able to learn from these different groups and share ideas is only going to help us grow and become an even better company."
Jack Serda, Chief Financial Officer of ARCH, says, "We are extremely excited to have New York State Tool, and all their colleagues join ARCH Cutting Tools. Culturally, Matt and his team are strongly aligned with our organization, and this acquisition is bolstered by an existing business relationship between ARCH Cutting Tools and NYST." Serda continues, "New York State Tool's capabilities and product offering are also highly complementary to our leading national customs and specials business, and further expands our presence in the highly technical Aerospace and Defense industries."
About ARCH® Cutting Tools
ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Holdings LLC Company (ARCH) based in metro Detroit, is recognized as a world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.
Media Contact
