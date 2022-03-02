BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Holdings LLC Company (ARCH), today announces the acquisition of Greene Tool Systems, Inc., of Dayton, Ohio. Greene Tools Systems, established in 1986, has developed a reputation for unmatched customer service, technological innovation and prototyping, and world-class quality control.
"Solving customers' most challenging cutting tool applications and dedication to quality are the cornerstones of Greene Tool's culture," said Jeff Cederstrom, Division President – ARCH Cutting Tools. "Tom Green has built a strong business designing and manufacturing highly innovative custom tooling and left a legacy of satisfied customers. The ARCH group is looking forward to sharing and learning from the talented team at Greene Tool."
Tom Greene, President of Greene Tool Systems, said "It was time for me to retire and my employees agreed. Joining the ARCH family made sense because their broad product offerings complement our expertise in engineered cutting tools. They offer national sales coverage with a skilled sales force. The more people from ARCH we met, the more I was convinced that this was a good move for both companies. They match our culture, business philosophy and people-centric way of doing business. My goal was to retire without my employees and their families having to worry about their future security. Everyone at ARCH understood my goal and far exceeded it. The next design I am working on is a tool to remove sand from between my toes."
"We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of Greene Tool and welcome all the Greene colleagues and customers to the ARCH family of companies," said Jack Serda, ARCH Chief Financial Officer. "Having developed a relationship with Tom over the past several years, it became very evident there was strong cultural alignment between our organizations. The acquisition of Greene Tool is an ideal fit for ARCH Cutting Tools as their technical capabilities further expand our national customs and specials business."
About ARCH® Cutting Tools
ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Holdings LLC Company (ARCH) based in metro Detroit, is recognized as a world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.
