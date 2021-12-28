BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company (ARCH), today announces the acquisition of North American Carbide (NAC), of Orchard Park, New York. North American Carbide brings a strong reputation, developed over more than 40 years, of providing highly engineered cutting solutions to the medical, aerospace, energy, and automotive industries. This, along with the organization's commitment to its customer relationships blends seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture.
"I am extremely proud to have the North American Carbide team join the ARCH family," said Jeff Cederstrom, Division President of ARCH Cutting Tools. "ARCH Cutting Tools has enjoyed a strong working relationship with North American Carbide for many years. Passion for solving customers' most challenging cutting tool applications, dedication to quality and an unyielding entrepreneurial spirit make this a strong cultural fit within the ARCH platform. North American Carbide's custom insert capabilities adds a strategic dimension to the ARCH offering and takes ARCH's engineered cutting tool solutions to a new level for our customers. As the industry continues to move toward highly engineered solutions, we are proud to welcome NAC to the ARCH team!"
Bob Gralke, CEO of North American Carbide, said, "What an exciting time for the customers and employees of North American Carbide. We are all so fortunate to be partnering with ARCH Cutting Tools. Joining the ARCH team is a great cultural fit for our company and will allow us to support our customers and continue to give them the best overall value in our customized engineered cutting tools. It's great to be a part of a world class organization."
ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer Eli Crotzer notes the special significance of this acquisition for both organizations.
"As the ARCH team celebrates our 10th anniversary since the formation of the company on December 21, 2011, it is appropriate that our 34th acquisition involves such a transformational business as North American Carbide. The highly engineered specialty inserts that NAC excels at are highly complementary to our operations in both Flushing, Michigan and Mentor, Ohio. I am confident that the combination of NAC and ARCH Cutting Tools will make both businesses stronger and more competitive in the marketplace. I would like to formally welcome all of the NAC employees to the ARCH team, and I would like to personally thank Bob Gralke and the broader Gralke family for the trust they have placed in ARCH to partner with them to take NAC to the next level."
About ARCH® Cutting Tools
ARCH, a Jordan Company based in metro Detroit, is recognized as a world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.
