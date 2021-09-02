BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company ("ARCH"), today announces the acquisition of three VfD Technologies ("VFD") companies: Wilsey Tool Company, Inc. ("Wilsey") in Quakertown, Pennsylvania; Isimac Manufacturing Company, Inc. ("Isimac") in Blandon, Pennsylvania; and Choice Precision, Inc. ("Choice") in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Each company specializes in precision contract manufacturing for the medical device industry with added expertise in machining robotic end-effectors for specialty robotics and factory automation applications. In addition, the companies serve numerous customers in other complementary industries. The new acquisitions join ARCH Medical Solutions collectively as ARCH Medical Solutions – Lehigh Valley, solidifying ARCH as an industry-leading supplier known for growth and scale in the medical products market.
"These companies are an exciting addition to the ARCH family," said Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions. "During my site visits, I saw firsthand sophisticated manufacturing processes and a culture highly focused on quality and productivity, which align well with our approach. The capabilities at Wilsey, Isimac, and Choice are highly complementary to existing ARCH Medical Solutions capabilities and expertise."
Elizabeth Rothwell, Chief Commercial Officer at VfD and continuing President of ARCH Medical Solutions – Lehigh Valley, sees the partnership as a growth platform in the contract medical device and automation markets.
"Given the strength of both the VfD Technologies and ARCH Medical Solutions teams, our customers and employees stand to gain significantly from this partnership," Rothwell said. "By joining forces, we will be able to offer expanded capabilities and capacity for our customers, and our employees will have broadened opportunities for growth and development."
"The growth we are facing is tremendous, and ARCH offers expanded resources to secure the company's future. After evaluating many options, we identified ARCH Medical Solutions as the right partner," said Patrick Thornton, Chief Financial Officer at VfD and continuing VP of Finance for ARCH Medical Solutions – Lehigh Valley.
ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer Eli Crotzer believes the combined expertise of the three companies is a perfect match for ARCH.
"As we have gotten to know the overall business, we noticed many similarities between us," he said. "I am confident these common values will make for a seamless integration."
