BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move that strengthens the reach of its precision medical manufacturing capabilities, ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") today announces the acquisition of M&K Engineering ("M&K") of Woburn, Massachusetts. Located just outside Boston, M&K has more than three decades of precision manufacturing experience serving the medical, aerospace, and defense industries. FDA- and ITAR-registered with an impressive equipment list featuring multiple Swiss machines and robotic automation, M&K is a valuable addition providing vertically integrated support backed by a knowledgeable team. M&K Engineering becomes ARCH Medical & Aerospace – Woburn under the ARCH Medical Solutions umbrella.
Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions, is pleased with the opportunity to welcome M&K Engineering to ARCH Medical Solutions.
"The long heritage in precision machining of highly engineered medical devices and mission-critical components for the aerospace and defense industry combined with state-of the art machine tools, manufacturing processes and facilities bring new capabilities to our medical device manufacturing offering," Barck said. "Through multiple visits to the M&K facility, I have been impressed with the team members and their creativity in developing highly efficient and automated manufacturing processes for machined components and other complex medical devices."
Keith Bernardo, President of M&K Engineering, sees the move as a paramount step in achieving its goal of becoming a World Class Manufacturing Organization.
"The synergies between both companies are undeniable," he said. "I could not be happier to have found a partner that embodies such a deep-rooted passion for its culture and team members. Finding ARCH made a difficult decision easy. I cannot express enough gratitude to Eli and his team. Partnering with ARCH Medical Solutions gives us access to a wide range of resources unmatched in our company's history. We have achieved so much on our own and are looking forward to what we will be able to achieve within the ARCH network of capable facilities."
Eli Crotzer, President and Chief Executive Officer at ARCH, says the acquisition is a great fit for the accelerated growth plans of ARCH Medical Solutions.
"We are excited to have the M&K organization and team joining ARCH Medical Solutions," Crotzer said. "M&K brings strong, vertically integrated capabilities to ARCH as well as several new customers that are a great fit for our growing medical contract manufacturing platform. We look forward to working with the M&K team to implement many of the best practices across ARCH Medical Solutions in order to drive accelerating growth."
About ARCH Medical Solutions
ARCH Medical Solutions, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, precision manufactures high-quality medical components, parts, instruments, devices, and implants for a range of life-changing medical applications. ARCH Medical Solutions has multiple FDA-registered facilities across the country serving the orthopedics, surgical robotics, dental, and life sciences markets. The teams at ARCH Medical Solutions are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH Medical Solutions provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers that lead to better patient outcomes. Improving peoples' lives. We have a part in that. Learn more at http://www.arch-medical.com.
