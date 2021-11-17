TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Precision Components Corp. ("ARCH PC"), today announces the acquisition of Metalcraft Technologies Inv., LLC ("MTI") located in Cedar City, Utah. For more than 30 years, MTI has been a premier manufacturer of complex aircraft components and structural assemblies for some of the most sophisticated aircraft flying today in the military, commercial, and private aircraft sectors. Specializing in sheet metal fabrication, machining, and chemical processing for the aerospace and defense industries, MTI occupies 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space in two facilities and joins ARCH Precision Components as ARCH – Cedar City. The acquisition ensures ARCH Precision Components remains an industry-leading supplier known for growth and scale in the aerospace and defense market.
"ARCH – Cedar City will be our 10th center of excellence," said Andy Spiering, Chief Executive Officer at ARCH Precision Components. "MTI's capabilities complement and expand the ARCH platform, offering precision sheet-metal fabrication, additional machining capacity, advanced assembly, and in-house surface treatments. Both MTI and ARCH customers will benefit from our combined capabilities as we continue to align and grow with our customers' strategic focus within the critical industries we serve."
Corey Judd, President at Metalcraft, said the MTI team is excited to have found a partner in ARCH that supports the organization's vision and values. "ARCH Precision Components is a solid fit for MTI. We complement each other's strengths in ways that will improve the organization as a whole," he said. "I am very appreciative of David Grant and the other legacy owners for the great company they have built over the years. It was important to find someone who could honor that legacy and carry us forward into a new phase of growth and development. We feel ARCH really understands us and our business, and right from the beginning we felt a sense of trust and alignment. That is important in a partnership."
Former MTI owner David Grant is confident MTI is in the right hands at ARCH. "MTI has a distinguished history serving our loyal customers, caring for our dedicated people, and elevating our tight-knit community," he said. "I feel good knowing our legacy will continue with ARCH."
About ARCH Precision Components
ARCH Precision Components Corp., a Madison Dearborn Partners portfolio company, manufactures precision components and assemblies for a range of critical applications. ARCH PC has multiple facilities strategically located across the country serving aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and evolving high-tech industries. The ARCH PC team is comprised of metalworking professionals with industry-leading expertise from across the nation, providing precision solutions to the manufacturing needs of its customers.
