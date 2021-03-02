BOSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, and subsidiary Nucleus Cyber today announced it is launching a dedicated US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel Practice in the United States to meet increased government demand for advanced information protection solutions. Bill Kalogeros, a 25 year US federal sales professional and US veteran, has joined archTIS's leadership team as Director, US Federal and Defense Industry Base. Riley Repko, a 30-year technology and defense industry specialist, will serve as a strategic consultant leveraging his experience as the former strategic advisor to the US Air Force Secretary and the US Chief of Staff and as a retired US Air Force Reserve senior officer and combat veteran.
"archTIS and its subsidiary Nucleus Cyber provide advanced data-centric information security solutions to enforce the secure collaboration of classified and top-secret information between government agencies, defense and their suppliers - anywhere," said Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS. "Increased demand for secure collaboration solutions and rising nation-state threats have created a need to expand our team and establish a US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel practice to expand on the company's success in Australian defense agencies and supply chain markets."
archTIS's portfolio of solutions protect against insider threats and ensure secure collaboration of sensitive, classified and top-secret content. Dynamic, attribute-based access control (ABAC) enables fine grained security to reduce risk and enforce Zero Trust at the file level. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive, classified and top secret information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.
Bill Kalogeros, the new Director, US Federal and Defense Industry Base for archTIS and Nucleus Cyber, is a consummate business executive with a dynamic career combining channel, business development and sales management responsibilities within highly competitive organizations, industries, and commercial and government markets. A former US Army Ranger, Kalogeros has held senior-level positions at GE Comstor, Cisco Federal, Bay Networks and MicroAccess, Inc. In addition to his start-up experience, Kalogeros has worked closely with leading industry prime contractors, capturing large government contract opportunities. His security industry experience has allowed him to brief members of the US Senate, the Pentagon, Canada Department of National Defense and the US Transportation Security Administration around cyber-security issues and solutions. Additionally, Kalogeros has spoken at RSA, LinuxWorld and the Techno Security Conference on the topic of Platforms for Secure Military Networks.
Riley Repko is an entrepreneur, strategist and technology industry executive backed by 30 years of hands-on leadership experience collaborating closely with the private sector and with the military. His balanced service between industry and the federal government includes 27 years as a commissioned officer and serving in two senior civilian appointments as a government Highly Qualified Expert (HQE) with the Air Staff (Pentagon). As a technology integration specialist, he focuses on non-traditional, innovative solutions which reside with industry's small business and academic communities.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit http://www.archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
About Nucleus Cyber
Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9), is a provider of advanced information protection solutions that prevent data loss and protect against insider threats. The company's NC Protect solution leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools. For midsize to large enterprises and regulated industries it protects business-critical content in cloud collaboration tools Microsoft Office 365—SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer, plus Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit https://nucleuscyber.com or follow @nucleuscyber.
