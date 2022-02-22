BALTIMORE and PUNE, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardent Privacy, a Maryland, USA and Pune, India -based data privacy technology company, announced key appointments to the its leadership team. These new appointments will boost Ardent's capability to expand into new markets, support a larger set of customers and expand product offerings.
"With increased awareness and mandatory regulatory requirements coming into effect, privacy compliance has become essential for enterprises to retain consumer trust and implement meaningful data privacy solutions. I am really excited to work with Rahul and Sameer in this exciting journey and guiding customers in the right direction with our product and services, turning their privacy programs into profit centers," said Sameer Ahirrao CEO, Ardent Privacy. "We are pleased and privileged to have industry veterans Scott Suhy, Jamil Jaffer and Smita Yedekar joining our advisory board."
Following are the details of new appointees:
Rahul Kshirsagar
Chief Customer Officer
Rahul Kshirsagar is a Chartered Accountant (CA), by profession, brings two decades of professional experience (domestic and international), in managing overall spheres of practice, managing International / Multinational Clients & Domestic Clients, with Big4 accounting firm such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (or PwC), and Indian reputed consulting firm Kirtane Pandit (or KP).
Scott Suhy
Advisor
As a Founder/Investor/Turn-Around exec, Scott pioneered, as well as, rebuilt companies that went on to become strategic parts of other enterprises, namely: PointAbout; GreenLine Systems, and NetWatcher. Scott has over 25+ years of executive management experience focused on hiring, mentoring, retaining, coaching & celebrating talented leaders; Each of these experiences drove a positive outcome for all involved stakeholders. Evolving from industry-defining companies such as @Microsoft to founding & scaling multiple enterprise startups from ideas to revenue-generating ecosystems.
Sameer Vitkar
Chief Sales Officer
Mr. Sameer Vitkar is a sales professional who brings 22 years of experience in product launch, Channel management and customer management. During his tenure at Vaultize, Sameer was involved right from bootstrap stage to fund raising and expanding Vaultize business across geographies ensuring 100% Y-o-Y growth. He has extensively worked with partners and customers from India, Russia, Middle east, and Africa region. He has successfully led various initiatives that have helped in increasing brand visibility and building brand awareness of Vaultize and made Vaultize a global leading enterprise file sharing platform. He holds Bachelors of Engineering and Masters in Business administration in Marketing.
Jamil Jaffer
Advisor
Jamil currently serves as Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute and as an Assistant Professor of Law and Director of the National Security Law & Policy Program at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, where he teaches classes on counterterrorism, intelligence, surveillance, cybersecurity, and other national security matters, as well as a summer course in Padua, Italy with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. Jamil is also affiliated with Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation and previously served as a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution from 2016 – 2019. He is an active contributor on national media such as CNN,FOX and Bloomberg on international security issues and cybersecurity.
Smita Yedekar
Advisor
Smita Yedekar is a serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of international experience in building software products ground up, running global teams and operations, marketing and selling software services and products. Smita founded Smartsourcing Global Inc, US, in 2006 after rich experience of technology at DoubleClick, Inc. where she built a diverse portfolio of web and mobile solutions for health & wellness, telecom, logistics, social media, finance, high-tech and ecommerce expanding business in US and SEA. Smita co-founded 1Mobility, headquartered in Singapore, in 2014, an Enterprise Mobile Security product with the passion and vision of making a difference for businesses through technology. In April 2018, 1Mobility was acquired by Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions.
Ardent's patent pending TurtleShield Platform enables companies for privacy compliance in a meaningful way by taking a realistic approach to security and privacy. Traditional discovery methods are not scalable, resource intensive and expensive as data is growing exponentially and impossible to keep up. TurtleShield can save 75% discovery time with realistic data assessment powered by AI based intelligence and enables privacy by design approach. Along with regulatory compliance, TurtleShield enables organizations for effective and long term privacy compliance by enabling data minimization with confidence and assured RTBF ( right to be forgotten) reducing legal liabilities in future.
Ardent Privacy helps enterprises to comply with data privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), India's upcoming data protection bill and RBI regulatory requirements. Ardent Privacy's AI-powered data privacy platform simplifies privacy compliance with capabilities to discover, identify, inventory, map, minimize, and securely delete personal and sensitive data.
LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ardent-privacy
