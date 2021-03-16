FAIRFAX, Va., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When former Wells Fargo and Capital One executive Heather Tuason couldn't solve for business customer cash flow needs at top banks, she took matters into her own hands and created Arena Pay. Headquartered in Fairfax Virginia, Arena is a revolutionary FinTech that hasn't forgotten about human interaction. An AI driven platform that optimizes cash flow and helps businesses accomplish daily financial tasks as well as position them strategically for future pivots and success.
Arena Pay's first customers were onboarded in 2020 at a time businesses most needed financial expertise and technology driven experts. All of their clients managed through the crisis with a team of experts and AI driven analytics that gave them an edge over their peers. These businesses are now prepared to grow as they move into 2021 and beyond. Early customers applauded "Arena was able to provide me consultative advice and had established software tracking systems so that I knew where I used my funds" Eric, Virginia based technology firm.
Today Arena Pay brings all of your finances together and becomes an extension of your team, preparing you for strategic pivots and growth with a full suite of CFO services. Arena Pay enables active management of your Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable like never before. Coupled with AI driven insights that create the right payment methods, timing and terms coupled with the ability to pay any expense with a credit card. "Now any business has the finance capabilities of a large company", Heather Tuason, CEO.
Arena Pay has just brought onboard a 30 year veteran of sales and marketing, Jeff Swisher as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. He brings a wealth of expertise from organizations like Xerox, MCI WorldCom, Paramount, BTI and others including over a decade managing his own consulting company, Swisher Sales. Swisher exclaimed, "I immediately knew that joining Arena was predestined after meeting Heather and realizing her energy, effort and enthusiasm matched mine and the Arena platform and technology were built differently and could help emerging organizations positively impact their finances."
Arena Pay is a revolutionary Fintech that not only prides itself on its premier technology but challenges itself daily to focus on human relationships and businesses and their real financial needs. Providing a full suite of CFO services from daily accounts payable accounting, forecasting and strategy and of course utilization of the technology. Arena Pay is built for businesses in the U.S. with revenues between $500k-20M in annual revenue.
Arena Pay is privately funded with investors and a board of advisors from Google, Microsoft, Nike and Capital One. Learn more about Arena Pay today at Arenapay.io or email us at support@arenapay.io.
