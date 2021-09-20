Aristea Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Aristea Therapeutics)

Aristea Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Aristea Therapeutics)

 By Aristea Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that James Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in the following investor conferences in September and October:

UBS Private Company Conference

Date: September 22, 2021 

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT

Presentation

Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference

Date: September 29, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Fireside Chat

Needham Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum

Date: October 19-20, 2021

1:1 Meetings

Archived versions of the virtual presentations/fire-side chats will be available through the Aristea website at www.aristeatx.com following the conferences.

About Aristea Therapeutics

Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2b clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com and follow us on social media @Aristeatx

For media inquiries contact:

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

646-942-5604

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com 

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristea-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301379540.html

SOURCE Aristea Therapeutics

