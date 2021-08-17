PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Portables, a portable toilet rental company serving the metro Phoenix area, has acquired Phoenix Roll Offs, a provider of roll off dumpster rental services. Arizona Portables is part of a group of companies that have locations in the Southeast and Texas. Additionally they are part of a nationwide site services network that covers the entire United States.
The acquisition is part of a larger plan to penetrate the site services market in Phoenix. The Phoenix metro area including Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria and Tempe is known as "The Valley" to locals and is the 10th largest MSA in the country. Roll off dumpster rentals and portable toilet rentals are complimentary services to each other and Arizona Portables plans to continue to invest in new equipment to keep up with the growing demand in the area. In addition to porta potty rental, Arizona Portables also offers hand wash stations and holding tanks for gray and potable water. These services are utilized by construction, residential, industrial, environmental and many other applications.
Phoenix Roll Offs is a homegrown dumpster company with customers in the construction, demolition, home building and residential markets. Arizona Portables plans to cross sell waste management and dumpster rental services to its thousands of existing customers. Offering complimentary services to the same customer base will be a win win for both the companies and customers involved.
"Being able to get multiple services from one company will cut down the amount of time spent by customers getting what they need. Many of our customers have indicated that they would prefer to be able to order site services from one company instead of having to have two different places to call," said Brock Mathews, Director of Operations at Arizona Portables.
"This is our fifth acquisition as a group and fits logically into our expansion plan. We are excited about what we bring to the table for expanding on the already well established Phoenix Roll Offs customer base," said Marc Segel, President of Arizona Portables.
Phoenix Roll Offs will be integrated into the Texas Dumpsters group of companies operating as an independent brand in the Phoenix market. It marks the group's 8th asset based roll off dumpster rental brand and the first in Arizona.
Media Contact
Marc Segel, Arizona Portables, +1 (602) 610-1220, marc@arizonaportables.com
SOURCE Arizona Portables