LOMBARD, Ill., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. Traub & Associates is honored to welcome family law attorney Kasia Malkinska Naugle as a partner at the Northern Illinois legal practice. Attorney Naugle brings 10 years of experience to the firm along with a diligent work ethic, impressive negotiating skills, and bilingual capabilities.
Attorney Naugle joins the firm's family law team, and she will represent clients in cases involving divorce, asset distribution, post-dissolution matters, child support, paternity, parenting time, and orders of protection. Kasia prides herself on being a fierce advocate for her clients, and she approaches each case with a client-focused strategy. As a qualified guardian ad litem, Attorney Naugle is passionate about protecting the best interests of children involved in family law cases.
Kasia was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 2009, and she spent five years gaining valuable experience working with the State's Attorney's Office. Throughout her legal career, she has regularly reached her clients' goals through settlement; however, Kasia is also incredibly skilled in the courtroom and provides her clients with assertive and effective litigation when necessary.
Kasia, who has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers on numerous occasions, is also fluent in Polish.
A. Traub & Associates was founded in 2001. The firm believes in providing accessible legal services to all clients who need help in matters related to family law, mediation, divorce, and estate planning. The firm prides itself on offering aggressive and high-quality legal services while also providing a caring and responsive approach to each individual's case.
The firm has locations in Lombard and Arlington Heights, Illinois.
