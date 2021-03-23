WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI), along with sponsors and key community stakeholders, has decided to postpone the 2021 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) week, initially scheduled for May 3-7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. and will now be held September 7-9, 2021.
The company had hoped to hold events this summer, but with uncertainty as to when mass participation events might be allowed, this was no longer possible.
The health and welfare of all AFI MSOY participants, as well as local, national and international communities at large, are our highest priority. For the past several months, the AFI team has closely monitored the COVID-19 situation with city and state officials. It is evident that postponement was the correct and safest decision, and all those involved with the May event have new information with which to plan accordingly for the fall of 2021.
"Our task ahead is to work with AFI MSOY Week partners and constituencies to determine the best options for safe gathering. We will communicate updated plans as confirmed information is available. We thank you for your support and patience as we all work through this together. Our thoughts go out to those directly affected," says Lori Simmons, VP & Chief Marketing Officer at Armed Forces Insurance.
AFI MSOY Week is an invitation-only leadership experience that includes an annual Town Hall event. Engaging speakers provide encouragement, strategies for thriving, and even tactical knowledge about how to better everything from your resume to your marriage. The event is attended by hundreds of military spouses from across the world who are working to make a difference in their communities.
For more information on the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program and event updates, please visit msoy.afi.org.
About Armed Forces Insurance:
Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas. Armed Forces Insurance understands that its members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, enabling the company to offer a level of personalized service that's unequaled in the industry. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Lakesha Cole, she PR, +1 9103335252, hello@shepr.co
SOURCE Armed Forces Insurance