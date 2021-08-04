AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, an industry-leading litigation support partner, announced today it has merged with The Gnoêsis Group. The combined company will operate under Array's existing name, branding and website.
The merger strengthens Array's position as an industry-leading, comprehensive solution for legal departments and law firms – bolstering even more so the company's notable managed review qualifications and experience; and bringing two new service offerings, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, to its existing range of services spanning eDiscovery, managed review, court reporting services, alternative dispute resolution and subpoena services.
"We're thrilled to welcome The Gnoêsis Group as we begin operating as one team – and are proud of the added depth of knowledge and service value that our joining together brings clients," said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer at Array.
"As our companies combine, I'm looking forward to cultivating new relationships and expanding service offerings to our clients," said Mary Beth Schmidt, President and Chief Operating Officer at The Gnoêsis Group. "Gnoêsis and Array share a similar philosophy on the customer experience and will be deeply committed to the tradition of service, integrity and honesty both of us believe in and strive to achieve every day."
Commitment to Service
Both Array and The Gnoêsis Group pride themselves on delivering smart, purposeful, and responsive service to save clients time, stress and unnecessary spend. Their common vision and combined teams of subject-matter experts enable a seamless transition to one company dedicated to solving clients' problems and exceeding their expectations.
"I'm excited about the alignment of these two companies, especially given our shared focus on protecting client service in our industry," said Dan Deal, Vice President of Document Review Services at The Gnoêsis Group. "The word 'relationship' is a common thread that bonds our companies together."
Expanded Services
The integration of The Gnoêsis Group team creates two new opportunities for clients to work with Array in addition to the current spectrum of litigation logistics offered.
Rooted in Array's commitment to creating custom solutions and backed by The Gnoêsis Group's years of experience, Law firms and corporate legal departments can now trust Array with their contract legal staffing and legal recruiting needs.
As one company, Array now has the capability to diagnose and resolve clients' hiring needs. In every engagement, Array applies creativity, experience, and unmatched service to build custom solutions so hiring needs are not just met – they are filled by the right candidates for each role.
Leveraging deep industry knowledge and battle-tested human prowess, Array collaborates with clients to discern their needs and build hiring strategies based on key factors including culture, workload, practice, or specialty areas and more.
The team deploys comprehensive marketplace and client understanding, to conduct tailored recruitment searches that value client and candidate needs. This purpose-built approach enables Array to identify, vet, and ultimately match the ideal candidate for a role. As a result, clients' save time, stress and unnecessary spend to get high-quality talent in their market.
Array's contract legal staffing services include recruiting for: contract review, drafting and negotiation; due diligence; subject matter specialists; staff attorneys or case management support specific to a particular matter; deposition coverage; interim coverage of a vacant position; mock juries; discrete projects; document review; and discovery requests.
Legal recruiting offerings include conducting searches for: general counsel, assistant general counsel, and various other senior positions; global and regional law firms seeking practice groups, partners, and associates specializing in all practice areas; paralegals and legal secretaries.
