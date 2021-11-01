AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, a national litigation support firm, announces that the company is now available to prepare and serve subpoenas for clients in Texas.
"We are thrilled to enlarge our footprint of services in Texas," said Thadd Hale, Array's chief executive officer. "In addition to our other services, this offers our Texas clients another way we at Array help lawyers focus their time on crafting a winning case strategy."
Texas is now the second state where Array provides subpoena services; the program was initiated and refined in California.
More Legal Support for the Longhorn State
Pillars of Array's Texas Subpoena Services program include:
- Deposition Officer: As a client's designated Deposition Officer, Array gathers the documents requested and, if needed, travels to scan documents on-site. The company has experience in medical, employment, government and business records retrieval.
- Subpoena Preparation: Array offers trained professionals who can draft subpoenas with accuracy and efficiency.
- Service of Process: Array maintains a statewide team of process servers to serve documents expeditiously.
Continued Pattern of Growth
The addition of the Texas Subpoena Services practice is the latest example of sustained growth for Array, which was created in August 2020 by the merger of Innovative Litigation and iNSERViO3.
In July 2021, Array announced a merger with The Gnoêsis Group, a leading provider of managed review, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting. Both moves reflect Array's dedication to being a comprehensive solution for legal departments and law firms.
About Array
For law firms and legal departments, Array is the litigation support partner that delivers speed, accuracy and service. With offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Washington DC, the company provides smart, nimble and experienced teams for eDiscovery, managed review, court reporting services, contract legal staffing, legal recruiting, subpoena services (in California and Texas) and alternative dispute resolution (in California).
For more information, visit http://www.trustarray.com.
