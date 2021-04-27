GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $23.0 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.

Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% for the first quarter, compared to 10.66% and 1.03%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.

"Arrow delivered a very strong first quarter. We continue to grow core deposits and provide support for our small business community with another $70 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "While the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, we had a very positive start to 2021 coupled with signs of broader economic improvement. Looking ahead, I  believe our business and team are well-positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers and communities."

The following expands on our first quarter financial results:

COVID-19 Response: In the first quarter, Arrow's banking and insurance locations temporarily paused walk-in access to lobbies in response to a rise in community COVID-19 cases. Full access was restored in mid-March and we continue to use safety measures such as required face coverings, social distancing and personal protective equipment, including shields and hand sanitizing stations, along with frequent cleanings.

Also in the first quarter, Arrow reopened its PPP online portal for a new round of funding and saw continued demand from our customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had originated more than $212.8 million in PPP loans for more than 1,600 small businesses, $70.1 million of which occurred in the first quarter of 2021.

Arrow continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and closely watch local COVID-19 levels. Currently, remote work is encouraged whenever feasible for our employees, work- related travel remains paused and in-person meetings have been minimized.

Finally, Arrow is proud to share that its two banks were recently recognized as "Top Pandemic Performers" in a Rivel Banking Benchmark study of the Northeastern United States. Glens Falls National Bank ranked eighth in the state and Saratoga National Bank was in the top 25 based on customer feedback about 2020 pandemic performance.

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2021. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $44.2 million and increased $225.1 million, or 9.3%, from March 31, 2020. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $196.8 million, or 29.2%, as compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in commercial loans includes $162.8 million in outstanding PPP loans. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $36.5 million, or 4.4%, as compared to March 31, 2020, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans, net of approximately $28.8 million of loans sold, decreased $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Residential real estate loans decreased $8.2 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2020.

Deposit Growth: At March 31, 2021, deposit balances reached $3.5 billion. Deposit growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $218.9 million and increased $642.6 million, or 22.9%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, other time deposits were $145.8 million, a decrease of $100.1 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $119.5 million, or 15.0% from March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased to $26.2 million, up 13.7% from $23.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Loan growth generated $25.2 million in interest and fees on loans for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% from the $24.9 million from the quarter ending March 31, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans produced $1.3 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 70.5%, from the $5.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending March 31, 2020. The net interest margin was 2.99% for the quarter, compared to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including lower interest rates and increased cash balances.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $8.6 million, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. Favorable market conditions contributed to the net gain on the sale of loans of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase from $213 thousand for the comparable prior year quarter. In addition, income from fiduciary activities and fees for other services for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased over the comparable quarter of 2020. Other operating income decreased in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 as a result of several factors, including the reduction of income related to interest rate swap agreements and the net difference of gains and losses from the sale of other real estate owned and fixed assets; partially offset by an increase in income related to bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased 5.2% to $18.7 million, from $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rates for the three- month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 20.6% and 20.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained solid at March 31, 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, an increase from 0.05% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, were $8.4 million, up $2.9 million from the year-over-year level at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at March 31, 2021 represented 0.22% of period-end assets, an increase from 0.20% at March 31, 2020.

Arrow adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology effective January 1, 2021. Arrow recorded a net increase to retained earnings of $120 thousand upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2021 included a $1.30 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans, and a $1.14 million establishment of an allowance for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, net of the corresponding $41 thousand increase in deferred tax liabilities. For the first quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was ($648) thousand reflecting improving economic forecasts. The allowance for loan losses was $26.8 million on March 31, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.98% on March 31, 2020.

Liquidity: As of March 31, 2021, Arrow's liquidity position was strong. Deposit growth for the first quarter of 2021 was $218.9 million and interest-bearing cash balances at March 31, 2021 were $406.6 million. Arrow continues to be positioned to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At March 31, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were in place and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), totaling $1.4 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including access to unsecured lines of credit such as Fed funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $342.4 million on March 31, 2021, up $33.0 million, or 10.7%, from March 31, 2020. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.56% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.49%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On March 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the first quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.

Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement:   The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31



2021



2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$           25,183



$           24,874

Interest on Deposits at Banks

85



124

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:







Fully Taxable

1,506



2,193

Exempt from Federal Taxes

920



1,035

Total Interest and Dividend Income

27,694



28,226

INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

219



487

Savings Deposits

565



2,471

Time Deposits over $250,000

120



533

Other Time Deposits

222



1,000

Federal Funds Purchased and







Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

2



22

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

193



429

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to







Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

169



228

Interest on Financing Leases

49



50

Total Interest Expense

1,539



5,220

NET INTEREST INCOME

26,155



23,006

Provision for Credit Losses

(648)



2,772

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,803



20,234

NONINTEREST INCOME







Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,378



2,213

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,609



2,451

Insurance Commissions

1,640



1,632

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

160



(374)

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

1,415



213

Other Operating Income

406



1,559

Total Noninterest Income

8,608



7,694

NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,138



10,383

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,593



1,449

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,459



3,352

FDIC Assessments

270



219

Other Operating Expense

2,218



2,351

Total Noninterest Expense

18,678



17,754

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

16,733



10,174

Provision for Income Taxes

3,453



2,047

NET INCOME

$           13,280



$             8,127

Average Shares Outstanding 1:







Basic

15,528



15,446

Diluted

15,563



15,476

Per Common Share:







Basic Earnings

$               0.86



$               0.53

Diluted Earnings

0.85



0.53



1 2020 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.







ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020

ASSETS







Cash and Due From Banks

$                45,602

$                42,116

$                32,525

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

406,605

338,875

106,004

Investment Securities:







Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

464,089

365,287

378,186

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $221,360 at







March 31, 2021; $226,576 at December 31, 2020; and







$242,804 at March 31, 2020)

214,561

218,405

238,520

Equity Securities

1,796

1,636

1,689

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

5,360

5,349

5,379

Loans

2,639,243

2,595,030

2,414,193

Allowance for Credit Losses

(26,840)

(29,232)

(23,637)

Net Loans

2,612,403

2,565,798

2,390,556

Premises and Equipment, Net

43,057

42,612

40,987

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

2,049

1,950

1,640

Other Assets

86,316

84,735

73,973

Total Assets

$          3,903,711

$          3,688,636

$          3,291,332

LIABILITIES







Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

751,884

701,341

489,151

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

992,486

832,434

793,425

Savings Deposits

1,463,229

1,423,358

1,146,683

Time Deposits over $250,000

100,212

123,622

135,854

Other Time Deposits

145,777

153,971

245,892

Total Deposits

3,453,588

3,234,726

2,811,005

Federal Funds Purchased and







Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

6,795

17,486

57,909

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

45,000

45,000

50,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated







Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,205

5,217

5,249

Other Liabilities

30,710

31,815

37,771

Total Liabilities

3,561,298

3,354,244

2,981,934

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares







Authorized at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March







31, 2020

Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized







(20,194,474 Shares Issued at March 31, 2021 and December







31, 2020 and 19,606,449 at March 31, 2020)

20,194

20,194

19,606

Additional Paid-in Capital

354,358

353,662

336,021

Retained Earnings

51,263

41,899

37,441

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(3,096)

(816)

(2,412)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,651,719 Shares at March 31, 2021;







4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,624,348







Shares at March 31, 2020)

(80,306)

(80,547)

(81,258)

Total Stockholders' Equity

342,413

334,392

309,398

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$          3,903,711

$          3,688,636

$          3,291,332







Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020



3/31/2020

Net Income

$      13,280

$      12,495

$      11,046

$        9,159



$        8,127

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):













Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

119

66

(53)

(80)



(279)

Share and Per Share Data:1













Period End Shares Outstanding

15,543

15,516

15,489

15,461



15,432

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

15,528

15,499

15,472

15,441



15,446

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

15,563

15,515

15,481

15,448



15,476

Basic Earnings Per Share

$          0.86

$          0.81

$          0.71

$          0.59



$          0.53

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.85

0.81

0.71

0.59



0.53

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.260

0.260

0.252

0.252



0.252

Selected Quarterly Average Balances:













Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 334,155

$ 349,430

$ 242,928

$ 155,931



$      32,787

Investment Securities

593,822

590,151

592,457

607,094



603,748

Loans

2,618,362

2,610,834

2,582,253

2,518,198



2,394,346

Deposits

3,254,815

3,256,238

3,082,499

2,952,432



2,670,009

Other Borrowed Funds

82,659

95,047

136,117

129,383



170,987

Shareholders' Equity

340,708

331,899

324,269

316,380



306,527

Total Assets

3,712,020

3,721,954

3,583,322

3,437,155



3,180,857

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.45 %

1.34 %

1.23 %

1.07 %



1.03 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

15.81 %

14.98 %

13.55 %

11.64 %



10.66 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

17.00 %

16.13 %

14.61 %

12.58 %



11.55 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 3,546,339

$ 3,550,415

$ 3,417,638

$ 3,281,223



$ 3,030,881

Average Paying Liabilities

2,639,240

2,674,795

2,545,435

2,457,690



2,362,515

Interest Income

27,694

28,372

27,296

28,002



28,226

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

235

251

284

281



288

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

27,929

28,623

27,580

28,283



28,514

Interest Expense

1,539

1,918

2,396

3,160



5,220

Net Interest Income

26,155

26,454

24,900

24,842



23,006

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

26,390

26,705

25,184

25,123



23,294

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.99 %

2.96 %

2.90 %

3.05 %



3.05 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.02 %

2.99 %

2.93 %

3.08 %



3.09 %

Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4













Noninterest Expense

$      18,678

$      18,192

$      17,487

$      17,245



$      17,754

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

54

56

56

57



58

Net Noninterest Expense

$      18,624

$      18,136

$      17,431

$      17,188



$      17,696

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$      26,390

$      26,705

$      25,184

$      25,123



$      23,294

Noninterest Income

8,608

9,103

8,697

7,164



7,694

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

160

88

(72)

(106)



(374)

Net Gross Income

$      34,838

$      35,720

$      33,953

$      32,393



$      31,362

Efficiency Ratio

53.46 %

50.77 %

51.34 %

53.06 %



56.42 %

Period-End Capital Information:

Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 342,413

$ 334,392

$ 325,660

$ 317,687



$ 309,398

Book Value per Share 1

22.03

21.55

21.02

20.55



20.05

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,922

23,823

23,662

23,535



23,513

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

20.49

20.02

19.50

19.03



18.53

Capital Ratios:5













Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.37 %

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.32 %



9.87 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.56 %

13.39 %

13.20 %

13.07 %



12.84 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.39 %

14.24 %

14.06 %

13.94 %



13.72 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.49 %

15.48 %

15.28 %

15.10 %



14.76 %

Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$ 1,725,754

$ 1,659,029

$ 1,537,128

$ 1,502,866



$ 1,342,531







Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Footnotes:

1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.





2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.





3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 342,413

$ 334,392

$ 325,660

$ 317,687

$ 309,398

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,922

23,823

23,662

23,535

23,513

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 318,491

$ 310,569

$ 301,998

$ 294,152

$ 285,885

Period End Shares Outstanding

15,543

15,516

15,489

15,461

15,432

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-











GAAP)

$       20.49

$        20.02

$        19.50

$        19.03

$       18.53

Net Income

13,280

12,495

11,046

9,159

8,127

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

17.00 %

16.13 %

14.61 %

12.58 %

11.55 %





3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     27,694

$     28,372

$      27,296

$      28,002

$     28,226

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

235

251

284

281

288

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     27,929

$     28,623

$      27,580

$      28,283

$     28,514

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     26,155

$     26,454

$      24,900

$      24,842

$     23,006

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

235

251

284

281

288

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     26,390

$     26,705

$      25,184

$      25,123

$     23,294

Average Earning Assets

$3,546,339

$3,550,415

$3,417,638

$3,281,223

$3,030,881

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.02 %

2.99 %

2.93 %

3.08 %

3.09 %





4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at March 31, 2021 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.56%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).







3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Total Risk Weighted Assets

$2,404,456

$2,357,094

$2,321,637

$2,283,430

$2,275,902

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

326,039

315,696

306,356

298,362

292,165

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.56 %

13.39 %

13.20 %

13.07 %

12.84 %



* Quarterly ratios have been annualized







Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



Quarter Ended:

Loan Portfolio

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

3/31/2020

Commercial Loans

$       288,551

$       240,554

$       147,100

Commercial Real Estate Loans

581,507

571,787

526,130

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

870,058

812,341

673,230

Consumer Loans

861,171

859,768

824,709

Residential Real Estate Loans

908,014

922,921

916,254

Total Loans

$ 2,639,243

$ 2,595,030

$ 2,414,193

Allowance for Credit Losses







Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$         29,232

$         28,446

$         21,187

Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13

(1,300)

Loans Charged-off

(633)

(630)

(481)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

189

179

159

Net Loans Charged-off

(444)

(451)

(322)

Provision for Credit Losses

(648)

1,237

2,772

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$         26,840

$         29,232

$         23,637

Nonperforming Assets







Nonaccrual Loans

$           8,087

$           6,033

$           4,943

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

242

228

437

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

97

145

136

Total Nonperforming Loans

8,426

6,406

5,516

Repossessed Assets

242

155

160

Other Real Estate Owned

782

Total Nonperforming Assets

$           8,668

$           6,561

$           6,458

Key Asset Quality Ratios







Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,







Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized

(0.10)%

0.19 %

0.47 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

1.02 %

1.13 %

0.98 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

318.54 %

456.32 %

428.52 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.32 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

 

 

