GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was $12.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 28.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was a record $40.8 million, up 8.9% over net income of $37.5 million for 2019. Diluted EPS was $0.81 for the fourth quarter, up 28.6% from $0.63 from the comparable 2019 quarter, and $2.64 for 2020, up 8.5% from $2.43 in 2019.
Profitability ratios remained solid in 2020, as return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 12.77% and 1.17%, respectively, as compared to 13.17% and 1.24%, respectively, for 2019. ROE was 14.98% for the fourth quarter, up from 13.05% from the fourth quarter of 2019. ROA was 1.34% for the fourth quarter, which represents an increase from 1.24% for the comparable 2019 quarter.
"Arrow delivered a strong performance in 2020 amid the challenges of a global pandemic, ending the year with record earnings, steady growth, sustained profitability and credit quality," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "As we reflect on the year, we are proud to have provided temporary financial assistance, stimulus program support, Paycheck Protection Program loans and charitable contributions in our communities. I thank our team for their continued focus on safety and customer needs during these unprecedented times."
In 2020, Arrow opened a 12th Saratoga National Bank Branch, as well as a Capital Region Business Development Office in Latham, New York. Additionally, Glens Falls National Bank consolidated Branches in Queensbury and Greenwich into nearby locations.
COVID-19 Response: As part of our continued focus on health and safety, Arrow again limited access at its facilities to appointment-only in early 2021. Drive-ins and ATMs are currently open, and we continue to promote digital banking alternatives. Inside our facilities, safety measures continue to be followed, including required face coverings, social distancing and personal protective equipment such as shields and hand sanitizing stations, along with frequent cleanings.
Requests in our banks for financial hardship assistance were reduced from early pandemic levels. Loans being deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were $15.3 million as of December 31, 2020. We also worked closely with small business borrowers from the first round of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on the forgiveness process. Currently, we are helping customers obtain funding through an additional round of PPP support. As of year-end, we had assisted more than 1,400 small businesses, with more than $142.7 million in aggregate PPP loans.
We continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. Remote work is encouraged whenever feasible for our employees. In addition, work-related travel remains paused and in-person meetings have been minimized. We remain committed to delivering essential financial services to our communities.
The following expands on fourth quarter and 2020 results:
Loan Growth: At December 31, 2020, total loan balances reached $2.6 billion, up $209 million, or 8.8%, from the prior-year level. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $48.6 million, or 6.0%, over the balance at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of continued strength in the indirect automobile lending program. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $9.2 million, or 1.0%. The increase in the real estate loan portfolio is net of approximately $83.9 million of loans sold in 2020. Commercial loans, including commercial real estate, increased $151.1 million, or 22.9%, over the balances at December 31, 2019. The increase in commercial loans includes $114.6 million in remaining PPP loans.
Deposit Growth: At December 31, 2020, total deposit balances reached $3.2 billion, up by $618.7 million, or 23.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $216.4 million, or 44.6%, during 2020, and represented 21.7% of total deposits at year-end as compared to the prior-year level of 18.5%. At December 31, 2020, total time deposits decreased $117.7 million from the prior-year level, including $80.6 million in brokered time deposits.
Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2020 was $99.2 million, an increase of $11.2 million, or 12.7%, from the prior year. Loan growth generated $100.5 million in interest and fees on loans, an increase of 5.3% from the $95.5 million in interest and fees on loans for the year ending December 31, 2019. Interest expense for the year ending December 31, 2020 was $12.7 million. This is a decrease of $9.0 million, or 41.5%, from the $21.7 million in expense for the year ending December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 2.99% for the year ending December 31, 2020, as compared to 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the net interest margin was 2.96%, as compared to 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including lower interest rates and increased cash balances.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income was $32.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2020, an increase of 14.4% as compared to $28.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2019. Favorable market conditions in 2020 contributed to a $3.3 million increase in the gain on the sale of loans. Income generated from fiduciary activities as well as fees for other services from customers were flat compared to the prior year. Insurance revenue decreased by $306 thousand from the prior year. Noninterest income represented 24.8% of total revenues in 2020 as compared to 24.5% for the year ending December 31, 2019. Other operating income increased in 2020 as compared to 2019 as a result of several factors, including gain on sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, as well as increased income related to interest rate swap agreements and bank owned life insurance.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the year ending December 31, 2020 increased by $3.2 million, or 4.8%, to $70.7 million compared to $67.5 million in 2019. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $42.1 million in 2020. Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 6.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2020 was $11.0 million compared to $9.6 million for 2019. The effective income tax rates for 2020 and 2019 were 21.3% and 20.4%, respectively.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong in 2020, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07%, an increase from 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loan losses for the full year 2020 were 0.05% of average loans outstanding, consistent with the 2019 ratio. Nonperforming assets of $6.6 million at December 31, 2020, represented 0.18% of period-end assets, consistent with December 31, 2019.
Arrow's allowance for loan losses was $29.2 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 1.13% of loans outstanding, an increase from 0.89% at year-end 2019. Although credit quality remains strong, the increase in the allowance reflects the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. When expressed as a percentage of nonperforming loans, the allowance for loan loss coverage ratio was 456.3% at year-end 2020. Arrow adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard as of January 1, 2021.
Liquidity: At December 31, 2020, Arrow's liquidity position was strong. Interest-bearing cash balances at December 31, 2020 were $338.9 million. Arrow continues to be well-prepared to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At December 31, 2020, contingent collateralized lines of credit were established and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.5 billion. Arrow also has additional liquidity options currently available, including unsecured lines of credit such as Fed Funds and brokered markets.
Capital: Total shareholders' equity grew to a record of $334.4 million at period-end, an increase of $32.7 million, or 10.8%, above the year-end 2019 balance. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2020. At December 31, 2020, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.39% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.48%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Cash and Stock Dividends: On December 15, 2020, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the fourth quarter of 2019 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.
Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 25,835
$ 24,924
$ 100,492
$ 95,467
Interest on Deposits at Banks
92
150
321
722
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
1,510
2,212
7,131
8,883
Exempt from Federal Taxes
935
1,081
3,952
4,687
Total Interest and Dividend Income
28,372
28,367
111,896
109,759
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
231
550
1,292
1,985
Savings Deposits
640
2,473
5,090
8,399
Time Deposits over $250,000
202
570
1,465
1,932
Other Time Deposits
422
1,125
2,782
4,224
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
5
25
60
100
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
198
439
1,063
3,952
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
172
239
746
1,019
Interest on Financing Leases
48
28
196
99
Total Interest Expense
1,918
5,449
12,694
21,710
NET INTEREST INCOME
26,454
22,918
99,202
88,049
Provision for Loan Losses
1,236
634
9,319
2,079
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
25,218
22,284
89,883
85,970
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,277
2,238
8,890
8,809
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,655
2,606
10,003
10,176
Insurance Commissions
1,799
1,592
6,876
7,182
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
88
67
(464)
289
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
1,696
121
3,889
622
Other Operating Income
588
457
3,464
1,477
Total Noninterest Income
9,103
7,081
32,658
28,555
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,058
9,341
42,061
38,402
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,393
1,384
5,614
5,407
Technology and Equipment Expense
3,169
3,365
12,976
13,054
FDIC Assessments
293
213
1,063
157
Other Operating Expense
2,279
2,796
8,964
10,430
Total Noninterest Expense
18,192
17,099
70,678
67,450
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
16,129
12,266
51,863
47,075
Provision for Income Taxes
3,634
2,526
11,036
9,600
NET INCOME
$ 12,495
$ 9,740
$ 40,827
$ 37,475
Average Shares Outstanding1:
Basic
15,499
15,427
15,465
15,388
Diluted
15,515
15,476
15,479
15,433
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.81
$ 0.63
$ 2.64
$ 2.44
Diluted Earnings
0.81
0.63
2.64
2.43
1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 42,116
$ 47,035
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
338,875
23,186
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale
365,287
357,334
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $226,576 at December 31, 2020, and $249,618 at December 31, 2019)
218,405
245,065
Equity Securities
1,636
2,063
Other Investments
5,349
10,317
Loans
2,595,030
2,386,120
Allowance for Loan Losses
(29,232)
(21,187)
Net Loans
2,565,798
2,364,933
Premises and Equipment, Net
42,612
40,629
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
1,950
1,661
Other Assets
84,735
70,179
Total Assets
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,184,275
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
$ 701,341
$ 484,944
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
832,434
689,221
Savings Deposits
1,423,358
1,046,568
Time Deposits over $250,000
123,622
123,968
Other Time Deposits
153,971
271,353
Total Deposits
3,234,726
2,616,054
Federal Funds Purchased and
17,486
51,099
Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances
—
130,000
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
45,000
30,000
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
5,217
5,254
Other Liabilities
31,815
30,140
Total Liabilities
3,354,244
2,882,547
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
—
—
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (20,194,474 Shares Issued at December 31, 2020, and 19,606,449 Shares Issued at
December 31, 2019)
20,194
19,606
Additional Paid-in Capital
353,662
335,355
Retained Earnings
41,899
33,218
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(816)
(6,357)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020, and 4,608,258 Shares at December 31, 2019)
(80,547)
(80,094)
Total Stockholders' Equity
334,392
301,728
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,184,275
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Net Income
$ 12,495
$ 11,046
$ 9,159
$ 8,127
$ 9,740
Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
66
(53)
(80)
(279)
50
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,516
15,489
15,461
15,432
15,448
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
15,499
15,472
15,441
15,446
15,427
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
15,515
15,481
15,448
15,476
15,476
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.81
$ 0.71
$ 0.59
$ 0.53
$ 0.63
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.81
0.71
0.59
0.53
0.63
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.260
0.252
0.252
0.252
0.252
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 349,430
$ 242,928
$ 155,931
$ 32,787
$ 28,880
Investment Securities
590,151
592,457
607,094
603,748
582,982
Loans
2,610,834
2,582,253
2,518,198
2,394,346
2,358,110
Deposits
3,256,238
3,082,499
2,952,432
2,670,009
2,607,421
Other Borrowed Funds
95,047
136,117
129,383
170,987
177,877
Shareholders' Equity
331,899
324,269
316,380
306,527
296,124
Total Assets
3,721,954
3,583,322
3,437,155
3,180,857
3,113,114
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.34 %
1.23 %
1.07 %
1.03 %
1.24 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
14.98 %
13.55 %
11.64 %
10.66 %
13.05 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
11.55 %
14.18 %
Average Earning Assets
3,550,415
3,417,638
3,281,223
3,030,881
2,969,972
Average Paying Liabilities
2,674,795
2,545,435
2,457,690
2,362,515
2,293,804
Interest Income
28,372
27,296
28,002
28,226
28,367
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
251
284
281
288
321
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
28,623
27,580
28,283
28,514
28,688
Interest Expense
1,918
2,396
3,160
5,220
5,449
Net Interest Income
26,454
24,900
24,842
23,006
22,918
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
26,705
25,184
25,123
23,294
23,239
Net Interest Margin, annualized
2.96 %
2.90 %
3.05 %
3.05 %
3.06 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
3.10 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Noninterest Expense
$ 18,192
$ 17,487
$ 17,245
$ 17,754
$ 17,099
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
56
56
57
58
60
Net Noninterest Expense
$ 18,136
$ 17,431
$ 17,188
$ 17,696
$ 17,039
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
$ 23,294
$ 23,239
Noninterest Income
9,103
8,697
7,164
7,694
7,081
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
88
(72)
(106)
(374)
67
Net Gross Income
$ 35,720
$ 33,953
$ 32,393
$ 31,362
$ 30,253
Efficiency Ratio
50.77 %
51.34 %
53.06 %
56.42 %
56.32 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
$ 309,398
$ 301,728
Book Value per Share 1
21.55
21.02
20.55
20.05
19.53
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
23,823
23,662
23,535
23,513
23,534
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
20.02
19.50
19.03
18.53
18.01
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.07 %
9.17 %
9.32 %
9.87 %
9.98 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
12.84 %
12.94 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.24 %
14.06 %
13.94 %
13.72 %
13.83 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.48 %
15.28 %
15.10 %
14.76 %
14.78 %
Assets Under Trust Administration & Investment Mgmt
$1,659,029
$1,537,128
$1,502,866
$1,342,531
$1,543,653
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and per share data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
$ 309,398
$ 301,728
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible
assets, net
23,823
23,662
23,535
23,513
23,534
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 310,569
$ 301,998
$ 294,152
$ 285,885
$ 278,194
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,516
15,489
15,461
15,432
15,448
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 20.02
$ 19.50
$ 19.03
$ 18.53
$ 18.01
Net Income
12,495
11,046
9,159
8,127
9,740
Return on Tangible Equity (Net
Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
11.55 %
14.18 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 28,372
$ 27,296
$ 28,002
$ 28,226
$ 28,367
Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)
251
284
281
288
321
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent(Non-GAAP)
$ 28,623
$ 27,580
$ 28,283
$ 28,514
$ 28,688
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 26,454
$ 24,900
$ 24,842
$ 23,006
$ 22,918
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)
251
284
281
288
321
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
$ 23,294
$ 23,239
Average Earning Assets
3,550,415
3,417,638
3,281,223
3,030,881
2,969,972
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
3.10 %
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2020 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.39%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Total Risk Weighted Assets
2,357,094
2,321,637
2,283,430
2,275,902
2,237,127
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
315,696
306,356
298,362
292,165
289,409
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
12.84 %
12.94 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Loan Portfolio
Commercial Loans
$ 240,554
$ 150,660
Commercial Real Estate Loans
571,787
510,541
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
812,341
661,201
Consumer Loans
859,768
811,198
Residential Real Estate Loans
922,921
913,721
Total Loans
$ 2,595,030
$ 2,386,120
Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 28,446
$ 20,931
Loans Charged-off
(630)
(503)
Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
179
125
Net Loans Charged-off
(451)
(378)
Provision for Loan Losses
1,237
634
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter
$ 29,232
$ 21,187
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 6,033
$ 4,005
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
228
253
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
145
143
Total Nonperforming Loans
6,406
4,401
Repossessed Assets
155
139
Other Real Estate Owned
—
1,122
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 6,561
$ 5,662
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.07 %
0.06 %
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.19 %
0.11 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans
1.13 %
0.89 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
456.32 %
481.41 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.25 %
0.18 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.18 %
0.18 %
Twelve-Month Period Ended:
Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year
$ 21,187
$ 20,196
Loans Charged-off
(1,989)
(1,735)
Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
715
647
Net Loans Charged-off
(1,274)
(1,088)
Provision for Loan Losses
9,319
2,079
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Year
$ 29,232
$ 21,187
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans
0.05 %
0.05 %
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans
0.37 %
0.09 %
