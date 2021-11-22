CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARSLoaner is the first Authorized Ford/Lincoln Dealership Telematics Services Provider fully integrated with Ford Telematics. The system provides complete Ford connected car data at a fraction of the cost of 3rd party plug in devices.
- ARSLoaner provides Ford and Lincoln dealerships a highly user friendly, full featured, mobile platform at the lowest price point in the industry.
- ARSLoaner enables Ford and Lincoln dealerships to fully recover costs via Ford Telematics and seamlessly charge customers via a secure merchant interface.
ARSLoaner, a cost effective and powerful courtesy management platform for dealerships, has been selected by Ford as a preferred partner of their Ford and Lincoln Courtesy Transportation Program. "ARSLoaner is excited to be named a Ford and Lincoln preferred partner for their courtesy transportation program. Being named a preferred FCTP/LCTP program partner deepens our existing relationship with Ford that started when we teamed with the Ford Commercial Solutions (FCS) group to bring native connected vehicle technology to Ford and Lincoln dealerships. The result of that effort was ARSLoaner being named the first Authorized Ford Dealer Telematics Services Provider. Through this most recent partnership, we look forward to offering additional Ford dealerships a cost-effective solution that works hand in hand with our Ford Telematics integration," said Laura Tierney, National Sales Manager for ARSLoaner.
ARSLoaner is designed to be user friendly with everything just one or two clicks away. Dealers can easily and instantly track vehicles, record data, and receive real time alerts about loaner vehicle usage, required maintenance and vehicle heath. This streamlines the loaner process, elevates the customer experience, and saves both time and money. Through the ARSLoaner platform, Ford and Lincoln dealers can access detailed, actionable data about their fleet ensuring preventive maintenance is performed, fleet efficiency is maximized, and all required insurance documentation and data is maintained electronically. The embedded ARSLoaner merchant interface allows dealerships to track and securely charge for fuel, mileage overage, cleaning fees, damage, tolls, tickets, and fines. This ensures that revenue recovery is maximized with the minimal amount of effort. ARSLoaner has built in logic to maximize fleet turns and utilization by alerting service staff when vehicles have met OEM program thresholds and can be removed from the courtesy fleet and sold.
Ford and Lincoln dealerships who team up with ARSLoaner and make use of the Ford Courtesy Transportation Program can be confident in their choice to work with a trusted vendor. We have provided Ford and Lincoln dealerships quality software at an affordable price since 2015. We couple our leading-edge technology with the lowest pricing in the market to ensure when it comes to Ford or Lincoln courtesy management, ARSLoaner is the easy choice.
ABOUT ARSLOANER
ARSLoaner delivers a highly user friendly, full featured and cost-effective fleet management platform built on the latest mobile technology. ARSLoaner streamlines the management of courtesy or rental fleets automating or eliminating the manual tasks associated with traditional fleet management. The platform delivers all the tools and features required to ensure customers reach the highest level of efficiency and cost recovery with their fleets without the high costs of other industry solutions. If customers need advanced technology like full vehicle telematics, automated fuel and mileage charging or toll recovery, ARSLoaner provides that functionality as well. However, ARSLoaner gives customers the flexibility to choose a solution that meets their individual needs and budget. This individualized approach has led to hundreds of highly satisfied customers across the US and Canada and partnerships with leading OEM's and many large dealership groups and insurance companies. For information about the ARSLoaner please visit http://www.ARSLoaner.com, call 513-334-1056 or email sales@ARSLoaner.com.
ABOUT FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products, and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit http://www.corporate.ford.com.
