Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Air-Sur, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Ormond Beach, Fla.-based Air-Sur, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1976, Air-Sur is a retail insurance broker serving clients in the aviation and aerospace industry. Its clients include air transport operators, service companies, component manufacturers, engine/airframe overhaul and modification centers, as well as general aviation operators. Thomas K. Coughlin and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Air-Sur team has an outstanding market reputation, and deepens and expands our aerospace capabilities across Florida and the Southeast," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Tom and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

 

Investors:  Ray Iardella   

Media:  Linda J. Collins                         

VP – Investor Relations    

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661 / ray_iardella@ajg.com       

 630-285-4009 / linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-air-sur-inc-301224564.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.