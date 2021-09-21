Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Files Agribusiness, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Bastrop, La.-based Files Agribusiness, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Files Agribusiness is a retail insurance agency that specializes in offering Federal Crop Insurance, agribusiness property/casualty and agricultural aviation coverages to clients primarily in the states of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. John Files and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Files Agribusiness team will strengthen our agribusiness capabilities and expand our geographic reach in the Federal Crop Insurance space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome John and his associates to our growing company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

