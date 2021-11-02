Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Mark J. Becker & Associates, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Johnston, Iowa-based Mark J. Becker & Associates, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Mark J. Becker & Associates (MJBA) is an employee benefit consulting firm with a focus on serving the public sector, social services, medical community, secondary and higher education industry, and small group businesses. The team designs and manages traditional employee benefits programs and offers strategic planning, risk analysis and funding tool management services. Mark Becker and his team will be relocating to Gallagher's West Des Moines office, under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher's Heartland region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"MJBA will boost our consulting capabilities and access in Iowa and the Heartland region, and their strong ethical focus is culturally aligned with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mark and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella



Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP - Investor Relations 



VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 



630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-mark-j-becker--associates-llc-301414160.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.