Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Park City, Utah-based Real Estate Insurance Solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Real Estate Insurance Solutions offers real estate errors & omissions insurance/cyber liability to commercial and residential real estate agents and brokers, business brokers, appraisers, home inspectors, title insurance agents, mortgage brokers, leasing agents and property managers in 32 states. Chris Nangle and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher Affinity.

"Real Estate Insurance Solutions brings Gallagher a strong team of real estate E&O specialists to further enhance the offerings of our outstanding real estate practice," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Chris Nangle and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP - Investor Relations

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com  

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-real-estate-insurance-solutions-301429448.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.