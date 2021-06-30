Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

 By Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Stellar Benefits Group, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Solon, Ohio-based Stellar Benefits Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Stellar Benefits is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm offering comprehensive health and welfare programs for businesses of all sizes, ranging from individual offices to multinational corporations. Ronald Rafal, Alan Greenberg and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefit consulting and brokerage division.

"Stellar Benefits is a growing, well-run consulting firm with a diverse client base that will enhance our benefits capabilities across Northeastern Ohio," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are very pleased to welcome Ron, Alan and their associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors:  Ray Iardella

Media:  Linda J. Collins   

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-stellar-benefits-group-llc-301323034.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.