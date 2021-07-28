ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty eight cents ($0.48) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 17, 2021 to Stockholders of Record as of September 3, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 

Ray Iardella              

VP – Investor Relations

630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-announces-regular-third-quarter-dividend-301343726.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.