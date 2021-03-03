ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Wednesday, March 17, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call.  During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through March 24, 2021.  Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on March 17 at 7:30 a.m. CT at http://www.ajg.com/March17materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. 

Contact:

Raymond Iardella

VP Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

