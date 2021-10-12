LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Proterra Ag™, Inc. formally launched their new company which exists to achieve the impossible in sustainable agriculture. With expertise in farming, bioscience, and engineering, they invent category-defying technology and bring to market products that drastically reduce water requirements, make growing food ever more efficient, productive, profitable, and kind to the earth.
At a time when agriculture uses 75% of the world's fresh water and only 2% of arable farmland is left worldwide, Proterra Ag is developing new technology and solutions that address these challenges, creating bold opportunities for growers, communities, and investors.
In conjunction with their company launch, they are also announcing the world's first and only proven gel substrate, HYPERroots™, enabling propagators to achieve higher yields consistently, with minimal OpEx. Testing in Controlled Environment Agriculture, and with conventional outdoor growers shows that, compared to other existing substrates, HYPERroots radically reduce the amount of water required to grow food, and dramatically improve crop outcomes, consistently and reliably, without pesticides or growth hormones, thus supporting automation and freeing time for producers to build their businesses.
R&D is the heart of Proterra Ag, and the company's roadmap of advanced technology is focused on scaling up sustainable agriculture while scaling down costs. Leading the way for new product development is Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Morris Gasmer and Chief Scientist, Geoff Landis, who has been developing and testing new technology over the past six years. With more than twenty patents, the new products being rolled out over the next several quarters fully meet some of the biggest challenges in agriculture.
In 2019 Erik Caso, Board Chairman and CEO joined the company to see it through commercialization and bringing its products to market, also leading the charge for investment. Today the company has raised 100% of Series A funding through Ospraie Ag Science and will be moving toward Series B by mid-2022.
Proterra Ag currently sells across the US, Canada, and Mexico.
