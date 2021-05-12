CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, a top-50 consulting firm for healthcare strategy, planning, and feasibility, today announced the addition of three managing consultants with nearly four decades of combined experience.
"In more than 25 years, we've never added this kind of seasoned talent all at one time," said Dawn Carter, Ascendient's founder and senior partner. "We look at this as a multi-million-dollar commitment to supporting our clients through the rapid transformation that's happening in the healthcare industry."
The new consultants bring deep expertise in finance, strategy, and planning:
- Greg Flicek is a CPA with more than 15 years' experience in accounting and finance, including a focus on medical groups and multi-unit physician practice networks. He earned his MBA from Meredith College, where he recently taught courses in business strategy and accounting.
- Erin Nelson brings special expertise in complex data analytics, honed by more than a decade in healthcare strategy focused on facility planning, market assessment, and financial feasibility. She earned her MHA from Cornell University.
- Kathryn Reilley has spent more than 10 years in planning, analysis, and strategic decision support at academic medical centers, including the University of Pennsylvania and University of Virginia. She holds a Master of Health Science degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
With the latest staff growth, Carter believes Ascendient is uniquely positioned to help clients capitalize on the lessons of Covid-19.
"The pandemic is already serving as a catalyst for healthcare leaders facing critical questions about improving population health, quality, and patient experience, all while reducing costs.
"Years ago, we designed our Healthytown model with those very issues in mind, and we're glad to see them bubbling up in the national conversation. These experienced hires will allow us to respond to growing interest in the Healthytown model as clients plan their future in a rapidly transforming landscape."
